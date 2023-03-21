Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jess Darrow, Sojourner Brown & More to Join Rob Morean for ALL IN GOOD COMPANY at The Cutting Room

The one-night-only event will take place  at 7 PM on Monday, April 3, 2023 at NYC’s The Cutting Room.

Mar. 21, 2023  
Stars of stage and screen will join host and survivor, Rob Morean (CBS' "FBI", Torch Song) on stage for his debut New York City Visionaries of the Year performance, All in Good Company - a night of music, drag, laughs, and philanthropy. The one-night-only event will take place at 7 PM on Monday, April 3, 2023 at NYC's The Cutting Room (44 E 42nd Street). Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online here. Proceeds will benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

All in Good Company will feature a slew of performers across all facets of the entertainment industry including Jess Darrow (Disney's Encanto), JoJo Fleities (CW's "The Winchesters") Liisi LaFontaine (Moulin Rouge, Dream Girls), Sojourner Brown (Hadestown, DCapella), New York City drag legends, Pixie Aventura and Ruby Fox, Jarvis Derrell (VH1's "She Has Had It"), singer/songwriter Joey Contreras, Katerina McCrimmon (The Rose Tattoo), Danny Peter Smith, Kelly Plescia, Allie Sandler, and Brian Swinney.

In October 2014 at the age of 19, Rob Morean heard the three words no one wants to ever hear: You have cancer. Following his successful battle against Stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Rob quickly began to work relentlessly to help find a cure for blood cancers. He has since raised over $60,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society by producing benefits and performances for the organization, hosting and MCing their events, and speaking at LLS engagements around the country. This December, he became the inaugural recipient of the Jay Porter Fellowship, a new fellowship offered through United Entertainment Group (Daniel J Edelman network) that awarded him the time and resources to fully integrate himself into a philanthropic organization of his choosing to make an impact. Morean decided to use the time and resources to run for the 2023 New York City Visionaries of the Year - a 10 week campaign where candidates fundraise to take home the coveted title. All funds from all candidates ultimately pool together to create a 7- figure donation for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

All in Good Company is presented by Rob Morean and Allie Sandler and features music direction by Matthew Stern. Tickets are $20 General Admission and $25 on the day of the performance. Please note there is a $25 food and beverage minimum for this event. All guests under 21 years of age must enter with a parent or legal guardian.

Those who cannot attend the event may still make an online, tax-deductible donation.

ABOUT THE LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY

Dedicated to curing leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and other blood cancers, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary (nonprofit) health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research and providing education and patient services. Since 1949, LLS has invested nearly $1.6 billion in groundbreaking research, pioneering many of today's most innovative approaches. They work tirelessly to find cures and ensure patients can access the lifesaving treatments they need. When someone experiences the fear and uncertainty of a cancer diagnosis, LLS provides hope, compassion, education and support. And they are making an impact in the cancer community.




