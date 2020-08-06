Jennie T. Anderson Theatre To Host Drive-In Cabaret

The cabaret will take place August 28 & 29 in the Cobb Civic Center parking lot.

The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre and Cobb County PARKS are hosting their first live performance in over five months. They're moving their operations outdoors for a socially-distanced drive-in cabaret on August 28 & 29 in the Cobb Civic Center parking lot. In collaboration with the Atlanta Lyric Theatre, six actors and a live band will present a 1950's-themed showcase with classic tunes and toe-tapping hits.

Patrons who have been missing live performance events are sure to get their fix with this drive-in cabaret. Food, snacks, and non-alcoholic drinks are encouraged. Limited spots available.

Health and safety are the priorities at this event. Patrons will have two options of watching the show. Each vehicle will be assigned two parking spaces; one for their vehicle, the other to spread out. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, pillows, or anything that makes themselves comfortable within the confines of their assigned space. There will be a blank parking space next to them, before the next patron's vehicle. With audience members spread out to every third parking space, safe social-distancing can be instilled at this event. If patrons prefer to not sit outside, they can remain in their vehicles and tune-in to the cabaret's feed broadcast through their car radio.

Performances: Friday and Saturday, August 28 and 29 at 7:30PM

Tickets go on sale Monday, August 10 at 10:00am.

www.AndersonTheatre.org

Box office: 770-528-8490

