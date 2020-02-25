Jen Fellman to Make her Beach Cafe Debut

Vocal powerhouse, Jen Fellman makes her Beach Café debut on Friday, March 20th, 2020 with songs from her first solo album, Forbidden Drive. Fellman's album, produced by Grammy nominee and 8-time Emmy winner Michael Croiter, released by Broadway Records last fall, includes songs from the worlds of jazz, standards, musical theatre and French chanson.

The evening will feature Music Director/Arranger/Orchestrator Bob Goldstone on piano, and guest vocalist Jacqueline Keeley (I Love You Because, Boeing-Boeing) who will join Fellman for a moving duet of "Happiness" from Stephen Sondheim's Passion - which Fellman recorded on the album with Broadway star Margo Seibert (Rocky, In Transit) - the first time this duet has ever been recorded between two women. The concert will also feature the enchanting, critically acclaimed original song "New York Treasure'' composed by Fellman and Goldstone.

Poignant and beautiful, Forbidden Drive maps the journey of a romantic relationship from beginning to end, and the path from heartache to hope. The album musically embodies Fellman's journey as an artist and as a gay woman while exploring her life between NYC and Paris. Fellman has performed to sold-out audiences in the US and France, most recently at Feinstein's/54 Below for her official album release. She now takes you deeper into her personal journey with the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Sondheim, Michel Legrand, Hoagy Carmichael and more.

Fellman was awarded Best One-Woman Musical at the United Solo Theatre Festival NYC, and the Jilline Ringle Solo Performance Award from 1812 Productions. Raised on old standards and golden age musical theatre, with influences like Judy Garland and Edith Piaf, Fellman now aims to cross boundaries and expand the songbook for anyone to sing. Says Fellman, "I sing to share my story and explore love and identity. The songs on this album tell stories we all share - regardless of whom we love, regardless if we sing she, he or they."

Jen Fellman is a singer, actor and cabaret performer living and working in New York City. She recently released her 2019 Debut Solo Album "Forbidden Drive" (through Broadway Records Label & 8-time Emmy Winner Producer Michael Croiter) with sold out release concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below. Fellman has performed regularly at various venues including Theatre Row, Don't Tell Mama, and the French Consulate of New York. She has also lived and performed extensively in Paris. Venues include the American Embassy in Paris, the Petit Journal Montparnasse, and the Comédie-Française Theatre. Fellman has written two original one-woman shows, FRENCHY - A Parisian Affair (Winner Best One-Woman Musical - United Solo Theatre Festival NYC), and A Singer's Circus (Winner of the Jilline Ringle Solo Performance Award, 1812 Productions). Lead roles include Clara (The Light in the Piazza) and Luisa (The Fantasticks).





