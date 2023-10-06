Jeanna de Waal and Maria Bilbao Kick Off Season at Red Eye NY

Jeanna de Waal and Maria Bilbao will kick off the season at Red Eye NY- NYC’s newest cabaret, dance and coffee bar space on 41st Street in Hell’s Kitchen.

Love From The Lunt-Fontanne will feature a range of pop songs that highlight anecdotes from the ladies’ personal love lives. Together with medleys from Sweeney Todd and Diana the Musical, the pair will reflect on what love - in all its forms - means to them.

Jeanna is best known for playing the title role in Diana the Musical and is currently the standby for Annaliegh Ashford and Ruthie Ann Miles on Broadway. Maria is making her Broadway debut as Johanna in Sweeney Todd, where the ladies share a dressing room.

The evening is music directed by Alejandro Senior, with fellow Sweeney Todd cast member Nathan Salstone on the guitar and Mitch Bowers on the drums.

“Love From The Lunt-Fontanne” was such a hit last summer at the Ice Palace the team decided to reprise it on their one night off from Sweeney, a Monday night.

Daniel Nardicio and the Red Eye Guys are hot off their super successful first season as owners of the venerable Ice Palace on Fire Island which saw shows by Chita Rivera, Patti LuPone, Marilyn Maye, Israeli pop sensation Netta and US pop sensation Betty Who, to name a few.

Red Eye NY is the creation of once owner of Club Cumming Daniel Nardicio and Club Cumming general manager Samuel Benedict, who during Covid decided to create a club of their dreams offering Broadway, nightclub events, live podcasts and during the day for actors and their ilk, a coffee bar.

