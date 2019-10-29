Jazz Drummer and Composer Jerome Jennings Is Coming to Dizzy's Club

On Tuesday, November 12, acclaimed jazz drummer and composer Jerome Jennings will present a concert at Dizzy's Club in celebration of his sophomore album, Solidarity - an exploration of resilience and resistance through the prisms of the Black Lives Matter, #MeToo, and LGBTQ+ rights movements, slated for release on November 8.

Solidarity is deeply concerned with the state of political and social justice in the United States on the cusp of 2020, and grew out of Jennings's quest to be a more informed citizen, particularly on issues that deeply affect the women in his life and beyond. Heroic women, including poet and feminist philosopher Audre Lorde, sharecropper and defiant self-advocate Recy Taylor, transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson, and Brazilian freedom fighter Marielle Franco are among the subjects of his compositional tributes.

Accompanying Jennings at the concert will be percussionist Paula Winter, vocalist/flutist Melanie Charles, pianist Zaccai Curtis, bassist Devin Starks, tenor saxophonist Stacy Dillard, trumpeter Josh Evans, trombonist Andrae Murchison, and tenor saxophonist/flutist Jorge Castro.

The Julliard-trained musician's first album The Beast was hailed among the Best Jazz Music of the Year by NPR and was nominated for the prestigious French Grand Prix du Disque Award for Album of the Year. He has worked with blues and jazz royalty, including Ray Charles, Hank Jones, Sonny Rollins, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Christian McBride, who eventually invited him to join his celebrated trio. Jennings is currently an educator and Resident Big Band Conductor at The Julliard School. He also lectures at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Swing University and other national and international institutions.

WHAT: Jerome Jennings: "Solidarity" Album Release Concert

WHEN: Tuesday, November 12 at 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

WHERE: Dizzy's Club (Broadway & 60th Street)

HOW: $25 - $35 at jazz.org/dizzys/events

