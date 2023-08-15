Jade Jones aka Litty Official to Present HI, WHEN I WROTE THIS at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Jade Jones aka Litty Official in Hi, When I Wrote This on Sunday, September 10 at 9:30pm. Jones, who garnered international acclaim for their performance as “Belle'' in Olney Theatre Center’s Beauty and the Beast and who was recently seen in the off-Broadway revival of Vanities, makes their solo 54 Below debut under the moniker Litty Official, the “Disney Princess Who Raps (District Fray Magazine).” Deviating from their traditional musical theater performance, Jones will be performing songs from their new mixtape titled ‘Hi, When I Wrote This' - a mingling of Trap music and Soul with effortless harmonies, captivating hooks, and memorable bars. Fans will have the opportunity to ask questions, as well as hear Litty perform songs by the artists who inspired the record. Alongside accompanist, vocalist, and composer Nygel D. Robinson, Jade “Litty Official '' Jones promises to deliver a salute to old school R&B and new school Hip-Hop, for those who worship.

Music direction by Nygel D. Robinson. Joined by Tendell “BUZZ” Bird on the drums, Jordana “Jabrenica” Abrenica (DJ), and Drew Cooper on the guitar.

Nygel D. Robinson is an artist based in Chicago, IL. Select theater credits include The Amen Corner (Shakespeare Theatre Company), Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill (Mercury Theatre), and The All Night Strut (Milwaukee Rep). Nygel is the co-creator of MEXODUS, a new live-looped musical alongside Brian Quijada. Nygel is also a recording artist and producer. His music can be found on all streaming platforms.

Tendell “Buzz” Bird is a Brooklyn-based recording/touring drummer who has played with the likes of Adele, Faith Evans, The Chicks, and Bjork. Tendell was featured on both the Armageddon and 50 Shades of Grey soundtracks.

Jordana Abrenica is a New York-based freelance sound designer/engineer and DJ. Her credits include TINA (Broadway), Be More Chill (Broadway), and currently Back to the Future (Broadway).

Drew Cooper is a professional guitarist and songwriter based in New York City. Between studio work and live performances, Drew has worked with Young Bae, Constantine Maroulis, Joanna Gleason, and many others. Drew is also the band leader and songwriter for the Brooklyn based funk-pop outfit “Hunny Ten”. Jade Jones aka “Litty Official” in Hi, When I Wrote This plays 54 Below (254 West 54 th Street) on Sunday,

September 10th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees). Premiums are $60 ($67.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www. Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. Hi, When I Wrote This, the mixtape, will be available on September 10th, 2023 on all streaming platforms. MORE ABOUT LITTY OFFICIAL

With the flick of a Bic, Litty Official crash-landed into the DC LoFi Trap scene during the infamous 2020 Quarantine. Litty Official is a “Rapper, Trapper, BadBitchSnatcher'' and eyewitnesses have described them as, “Fresh, Black, and Loc’d.” Litty Official cannot be contained in any binary--their flow is unique: jumping from fast to slow, using precise and silly word play, and surprising listeners with a pop of Jazz. Coming in hot from Planet #TooMuch, Litty’s beats are here for the party no matter the mood, delivering the perfect blend of chill-mode and turn-up.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS ® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography. 54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year.

Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award ® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill. Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.