Jackie Mason's Daughter Sheba Helms DEAD COMEDIAN CONTEST at Comic Strip Live
Submit to perform as your favorite dead comedian or watch the fun on October 14
On Wednesday October 14, join comedian Sheba Mason at the Comic Strip Live in NYC’s Upper East Side for the scariest comedy show of the Halloween season – the Dead Comedian Contest! See your favorite comedians back from the grave. The contest is helmed by Sheba Mason, the daughter of late comedy legend Jackie Mason and hilarious comedian in her own right. Come to watch, or join the fun and submit to perform on the show. Anyone who wants to participate can dress as their favorite late comic, learn 3–5 minutes of their act and impersonate them live. For consideration to perform, email a link to a tape to Sheba at Shebamasonshow [at] gmail [dot] com
As the event says, “The dead don’t rest—they roast.”
The Dead Comedian Contest will be held at the Comic Strip Live on Wednesday October 14 from 8 to 10 pm. Tickets are available on Eventbrite here.
Learn more about Sheba Mason at shebamason.com
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