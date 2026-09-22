Jackie Mason's Daughter Sheba Helms DEAD COMEDIAN CONTEST at Comic Strip Live

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On Wednesday October 14, join comedian Sheba Mason at the Comic Strip Live in NYC’s Upper East Side for the scariest comedy show of the Halloween season – the Dead Comedian Contest! See your favorite comedians back from the grave. The contest is helmed by Sheba Mason, the daughter of late comedy legend Jackie Mason and hilarious comedian in her own right. Come to watch, or join the fun and submit to perform on the show. Anyone who wants to participate can dress as their favorite late comic, learn 3–5 minutes of their act and impersonate them live. For consideration to perform, email a link to a tape to Sheba at Shebamasonshow [at] gmail [dot] com

As the event says, “The dead don’t rest—they roast.”

The Dead Comedian Contest will be held at the Comic Strip Live on Wednesday October 14 from 8 to 10 pm. Tickets are available on Eventbrite here.

Learn more about Sheba Mason at shebamason.com

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 06 Hrs 54 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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