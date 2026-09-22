 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Jackie Mason's Daughter Sheba Helms DEAD COMEDIAN CONTEST at Comic Strip Live

Submit to perform as your favorite dead comedian or watch the fun on October 14

By:
Jackie Mason's Daughter Sheba Helms DEAD COMEDIAN CONTEST at Comic Strip Live

On Wednesday October 14, join comedian Sheba Mason at the Comic Strip Live in NYC’s Upper East Side for the scariest comedy show of the Halloween season – the Dead Comedian Contest! See your favorite comedians back from the grave. The contest is helmed by Sheba Mason, the daughter of late comedy legend Jackie Mason and hilarious comedian in her own right. Come to watch, or join the fun and submit to perform on the show. Anyone who wants to participate can dress as their favorite late comic, learn 3–5 minutes of their act and impersonate them live. For consideration to perform, email a link to a tape to Sheba at Shebamasonshow [at] gmail [dot] com

As the event says, “The dead don’t rest—they roast.”

The Dead Comedian Contest will be held at the Comic Strip Live on Wednesday October 14 from 8 to 10 pm. Tickets are available on Eventbrite here.

Learn more about Sheba Mason at shebamason.com

Click Here to Get Tickets

Cabaret Shows
Jensen Freeman: Neon Nights in Cabaret Jensen Freeman: Neon Nights
Laurie Beechman Theatre (9/26-9/26) PHOTOS
The Beat Goes On in Cabaret The Beat Goes On
Don't Tell Mama (10/08-10/08)
Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters in Cabaret Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters
Don't Tell Mama (10/04-10/04)
CHRISTEENE in Cabaret CHRISTEENE
Joe's Pub (10/12-10/12)
The Last Schmaltz in Cabaret The Last Schmaltz
Joe's Pub at The Public Theater (12/23-12/23)
BélO in Cabaret BélO
Joe's Pub (10/14-10/14)
54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! in Cabaret 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!
54 Below (12/30-12/30)
Meow Meow: Feline Festive in Cabaret Meow Meow: Feline Festive
Joe's Pub (12/22-12/22)
Matt Doyle: Make The Season Bright in Cabaret Matt Doyle: Make The Season Bright
54 Below (12/18-12/18)
Meow Meow: Feline Festive in Cabaret Meow Meow: Feline Festive
Joe's Pub (12/21-12/21)
View All Shows Add a Show

Cabaret venues in New York City


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets