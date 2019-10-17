Jackie Draper Returns With REPEAL THE BLUES Oct 24, at The Laurie Beechman

Jackie Draper and her musicians, along with her dance partner, will blast the blues with songs in English and French, on Thursday, October 24 at 7 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Draper's musical team is Music Director Gregory Toroian at the piano, Robbyn Tongue on woodwinds and Frank Wagner on bass, with guest artist/dancer Milo Saidl. Kimberly Vaughn directs.

Numbers for the show are diverse and include the work of composers and lyricists Charles Aznavour, Irving Berlin, Cy Coleman, Dietz & Schwartz, the Gershwins, Jerome Kern, Michele Legrand, Lieber & Stoller, Johnny Mandel, Jimmy McHugh, Cole Porter, Harry Warren, and more.

Tickets available online at www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You