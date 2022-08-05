J.R. Heckman Will Bring Solo Show to The Green Room 42
An Evening of Music with J.R. Heckman will play Friday, September 2.
On September 2, award Winning Vocalist and Actor J.R. Heckman makes his debut at The Green Room 42 as he presents: An Evening of Music with J.R. Heckman. The concert will delight with a variety of music from recent Broadway hits to the classics. J.R. and some of Broadway's finest invite you to sit back and relax as they take you on a musical journey you won't forget.
J.R. is an award-winning American Singer and Actor born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. He is a graduate of the prestigious Tisch School of The Arts at New York University where he earned his BFA in Musical Theatre/Screen Acting and a Producing Minor.
J.R. has produced two benefit concerts for Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation for underserved arts education. He was a National Jimmy Award Finalist and the only male in the country to be a three-time nominee in addition to being a three-time Cleveland Playhouse Square Dazzle Award Recipient for Best Actor. He is a proud member of Actors' Equity and SAG-AFTRA. In his spare time, J.R. enjoys spending time with his family, friends, his dog Murphy and anything Disney. J.R. is passionate about inspiring others and creating a better tomorrow through his music.