Shana Farr and Craig Rubano to Bring ALL THE THINGS YOU ARE to Chelsea Table + Stage

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For the first time, award-winning concert and stage performers Shanna Farr and Craig Rubano (Les Misérables, The Scarlet Pimpernel) along with music director Jon Weber, will bring their voices and theatrical talents together for All the Things You Are: Love, Laughter, and the Music of Jerome Kern, a romantic theatrical journey told through the songs of one of Broadway's greatest composers. This musical endeavor will debut at Chelsea Table + Stage for two performances: Monday, October 26 and Thursday, November 19, both shows at 7pm.

Shana Farr and Craig Rubano bring Kern's beloved songs to life in an intimate concert, with music director Jon Weber providing the musical foundation with a few original arrangements created by the legendary Steve Ross. Drawing from Kern's remarkable collaborations with Oscar Hammerstein II, Dorothy Fields, Ira Gershwin, P.G. Wodehouse, and others, the evening unfolds like a miniature musical play, with each song revealing another chapter in a journey through love, longing, heartbreak, humor, and hope. Featuring beloved standards including “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man,” “Long Ago (and Far Away),” “A Fine Romance,” and the immortal title song, All the Things You Are celebrates Kern's extraordinary music and the power of song to tell the stories we recognize in ourselves. Tickets are $25-$35 (with a $25 food + beverage minimum) and can be purchased here.

is an award-winning singer, actress, producer, and recording artist celebrated for her elegant interpretations of the Great American Songbook. She has appeared at distinguished venues including Carnegie Hall (Weill Recital Hall), Jazz at Lincoln Center (Rose Theater), 54 Below, Feinstein's at The Regency, London's Crazy Coqs and The Pheasantry, and Westminster Abbey. A passionate storyteller, Shana has earned acclaim for her thoughtfully curated concert productions, including The Songbook of Julie Andrews: Whistling Away the Dark, The Songbook of Barbara Cook: It's Not Where You Start, Lullaby of Broadway, and Dream Reality. A Bistro Award recipient and two-time Mabel Mercer Foundation Award winner, she recently gave the world premiere of James Adler's Lullaby at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall and recorded the work for the composer's forthcoming album. The Wall Street Journal praised her debut recording, Out of the Shadows, describing her voice as “bright, strong and true.” Her stage credits include the title roles in The Merry Widow and Princess Ida, Marian Paroo in The Music Man, and Laurey Williams in Oklahoma!. For more information, visit www.ShanaFarr.com

Craig Rubano

is a Broadway actor, multiple award-winning concert and recording artist, and ordained Unitarian Universalist minister. He made his Broadway debut as Marius in Les Misérables, performing the role more than 700 times, and was an original Broadway cast member of The Scarlet Pimpernel. His additional theater credits include Charlotte's Web, Ernest in Love, Animal Crackers, and Dorian Gray. A celebrated interpreter of the Great American Songbook, Craig has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Lincoln Center, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and concert halls throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. His debut solo recording, Finishing the Act, won the MAC Award for Recording of the Year, and his acclaimed return to cabaret with Take the Moment earned the 2025 Critics' Bistro Award for Outstanding Achievement. A graduate of Yale College, Columbia University, and Princeton Theological Seminary, Craig currently serves as Settled Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County in New Jersey.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 12 Hrs 22 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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