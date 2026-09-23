NOT SINCE ROCKY to Celebrate Horror Musicals at Chelsea Table + Stage
The concert will take place on Monday, October 12.
This Halloween season, Broadway, cabaret, and musical theatre collide with murder, monsters, and mayhem NOT SINCE ROCKY: CELEBRATING THE HORROR MUSICAL, a one-night-only concert at Chelsea Table + Stage on Monday, October 12 at 7:00 PM.
Music directed and produced by Michael Cuschieri and co-produced by Victoria Norland, Not Since Rocky explores the wonderfully weird world of horror in musical theatre-from iconic classics to cult favorites and modern-day scream queens.
Inspired by the enduring phenomenon of The Rocky Horror Show, the evening goes far beyond fishnets and time warps, celebrating the music of Sweeney Todd, Carrie, Little Shop of Horrors, Beetlejuice, Jekyll & Hyde, and more. The concert brings together songs of murder, obsession, revenge, monsters, misfits, and forbidden desire in a theatrical celebration designed for anyone who likes their musical theatre with a little blood on it.
Cast includes Erin Anderson, Alicia Babin, Tori Baroni, Esteban Castillo, Andrew Cekala, Sean Correa, Daniel De Cranie-Pierre, Taylor M. Gates, Jake Goz, Charlie High, Mary Malaney, Emily Marino, Cara Scarlette, Maya Sistruck, Hayden Stanes, and Paul Tuaty.
Expect wickedly funny solos, steamy duets, killer melodies, and unexpected selections from the darker corners of the musical theatre canon. Doors and dinner service begin at 6:00 PM. Chelsea Table + Stage is an intimate live entertainment venue in Manhattan's Fashion District featuring cabaret, Broadway, jazz, pop, and other live musical performances. The venue accommodates approximately 120 guests and offers table and banquette seating, food, cocktails, and a full bar. A $25 food and beverage minimum per person, per set applies, excluding tax and tip.
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