Isabella Esler and Giselle Gutierrez Will Perform LYDIA SQUARED at the Laurie Bechman

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Spencer Sher will present Isabella Esler (Heathers, Beetlejuice) and Giselle Gutierrez (Mrs. Doubtfire) in Lydia Squared, a duo cabaret. The two met while they both discovered that they would be on tour at the same time, playing different Lydias, in Mrs. Doubtfire and Beetlejuice. Join them for a night of fun, songs, and stories as the two friends sing some of their favorite duets.

Join Isabella Esler, current star of Heathers off-broadway and Giselle Gutierrez, star of the first national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire in their new duo cabaret, Lydia Squared. The two met while they both discovered that they would be on tour at the same time, playing different Lydias, in Mrs. Doubtfire and Beetlejuice. Join them for a night of fun, competition, and stories as the two friends sing some of their favorite duets. The show is music directed by Aidan S. Wells and produced by Spencer Sher.

Lydia Squared will play the Laurie Beechman Theatre on October 13, 2026 at 9:30 PM. In-person tickets are $30, with VIP tickets being $40, in addition to livestream tickets for $30. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum for in-person tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.TheBeechman.com and at @spencersherproductions on Instagram.

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming