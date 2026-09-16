Stephanie Pope And Vicki Lewis to Join BROADWAY BARFLY LIVE! At Laurie Beechman Theatre

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Broadway Barfly LIVE!, a cabaret show celebrating Broadway through cocktails, is pleased to announce special guest stars for two upcoming performances at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 West 42nd Street in New York City. Broadway, cabaret and concert star Stephanie Pope will guest star on Thursday, October 15 at 7:00 PM, and Broadway, television and film star Vicki Lewis will guest star on Tuesday, November 17 at 7:00 PM.

In Broadway Barfly LIVE!, singer, comic and YouTube creator Robert Driemeyer takes us on a stimulating musical adventure through Broadway's fabled nightlife, stirring up spirited songs and saucy stories of classic cocktails and their connections to the Great White Way. With special guest stars and Musical Director Jesse Warkentin on piano, this intoxicating combo of music and mixology is a show like you've never drank before. It's a zesty evening of “only in New York” entertainment, produced by Boundless Theater (A Stage Without Borders) and presented by Boundless founder and Artistic Director Tommaso Cartia.

Stephanie Pope, a two-time MAC Award-Nominee and veteran of eleven Broadway shows, has appeared on cabaret and concert stages across the country and around the world, including 54 Below, the Philly Pops, and the UK's Royal Albert Hall. She has headlined on the Royal Caribbean and Norwegian cruise lines, and her Broadway shows include Chicago (Velma Kelly), Fosse (Leading Player), and Chita Rivera's stand-by in Kiss of the Spider Woman, to name a few. She's a recipient of the ACCA Award, BroadwayWorld Award and the beloved Legacy Robe and has shared the stage with such luminaries as Ben Vereen, Chita Rivera, Donna McKechnie, Marilu Henner, Gregory Hines, Brian “Stokes” Mitchell and Norm Lewis.

Vicki Lewis is best known for her role as Beth, the secretary, on the hit NBC series NewsRadio. She also starred in the NBC series Three Sisters with Diane Cannon. She's had recurring and guest starring roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Middle, Bones, Grey's Anatomy, Caroline in the City, Norm, Phenom, Murphy Brown, Grace Under Fire, Seinfeld, Home Improvement, and more. Her films include California Dreamin', Mousehunt, Pushing Tin, and Breakfast Of Champions. Her voice can be heard in Pixar's animated blockbuster Finding Nemo, as well as Wonder Woman, Justice League – The New Frontier, Scooby Doo, King of the Hill, Rugrats, An Extremely Goofy Movie, Phineas and Ferb, and she voices Wonder Woman in Batman – The Brave And The Bold for Warner Brothers. She starred as Velma Kelly in the Broadway and Las Vegas productions of Chicago and played Gloria Thorpe in the Tony nominated Damn Yankees. She received the Ovation Award for her performance in the world premiere of Michael John LaChiusa's Hotel C'est L'amoure at The Blank Theatre in Los Angeles, and was nominated for an Ovation Award for her performance in How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying for the Reprise Theatre Company. She performed as a featured soloist in An Evening with the Pops at Carnegie Hall, with the late conductor Skitch Henderson. Her debut album, East of Midnight, which she wrote and produced with Junior Burke, with orchestration by Stephen Taylor, is available on iTunes, along with her hit EP of Christmas songs Santa's Little Helper.

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