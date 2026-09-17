Avery Sommers to Bring FOR SENTIMENTAL REASONS to the Laurie Beechman Theatre
The performance will take place on Sunday October 11th at 4pm.
Broadway, concert and cabaret star Avery Sommers is returning to New York City to headline her one-woman-show FOR SENTIMENTAL REASONS at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Sunday October 11th at 4pm.
Avery Sommers is familiar to Broadway audiences from her performances in Ain't Misbehavin' and Platinum and from her national tour performances in Chicago and Best Little Whorehouse. Praised by BroadwayWorld as “show business royalty… (combining) style and survival, tenacity and talent, originality and individuality,” Avery Sommers is an artist who makes every song uniquely her own and lifts the hearts and souls of her audience whether in an intimate supper club or on a Boadway stage.
For Sentimental Reasons is a mix of personal stories, Broadway, including a brief video of Avery's first Broadway show (Ain't Misbehain'), hits from the '60's, a tribute to Neil Sedaka, along with “sentimental” favorites including “With a Song In My Heart,” “Once In A Lifetime,” “Maybe This Time” and “Cabaret,” all vividly her own. Avery will share the stage with renown Music Director Doyle Newmyer.
Avery will also shine her spotlight on a very Special Guest and friend, Richard Skipper, Richard is a beloved and critically-acclaimed performer and host of Richard Skpper Celebrates, a podcast which champions artists past and present and their storied careers. Richard had a unique personal association with Carol Channing. He and Avery with give her a musical toast with songs from Hello Dolly.
About Avery Sommers:
Avery Sommers appeared on Broadway in Ain't Misbehavin' replacing Nell Carter, Chicago, and Showboat, and was in the first national tours of both The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (starring Ann-Margret) and Chicago (with Chita Rivera and Joel Grey), for which she won a Los Angles Ovation Award for Best Supporting Actress. On TV, she appeared on Miami Vice, many episodes of B.L. Stryker starring Burt Reynolds, and the CBS soap As The World Turns. Film credits include Lost Everything, Mysterious, Letters to God, and Hiding Victoria.
A frequent headliner at The Colony Hotel's Royal Room, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts, Arts Garage, and more, Sommers is the recipient of the distinguished 2024 Randolph A. Frank Award for the Performing Arts and is both a Carbonell Award winner and a seven-time nominee. In addition, she is the recipient of a Silver Palm Award for Outstanding Contributions to South Florida Theater, and the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2010 Monaco International Film Festival. Currently, she serves on the boards of directors for both the Carbonell Awards and the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, and on the Honorary Board of Advisors for The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook
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