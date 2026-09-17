Avery Sommers to Bring FOR SENTIMENTAL REASONS to the Laurie Beechman Theatre

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Broadway, concert and cabaret star Avery Sommers is returning to New York City to headline her one-woman-show FOR SENTIMENTAL REASONS at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Sunday October 11th at 4pm.

Avery Sommers is familiar to Broadway audiences from her performances in Ain't Misbehavin' and Platinum and from her national tour performances in Chicago and Best Little Whorehouse. Praised by BroadwayWorld as “show business royalty… (combining) style and survival, tenacity and talent, originality and individuality,” Avery Sommers is an artist who makes every song uniquely her own and lifts the hearts and souls of her audience whether in an intimate supper club or on a Boadway stage.

For Sentimental Reasons is a mix of personal stories, Broadway, including a brief video of Avery's first Broadway show (Ain't Misbehain'), hits from the '60's, a tribute to Neil Sedaka, along with “sentimental” favorites including “With a Song In My Heart,” “Once In A Lifetime,” “Maybe This Time” and “Cabaret,” all vividly her own. Avery will share the stage with renown Music Director Doyle Newmyer.

Avery will also shine her spotlight on a very Special Guest and friend, Richard Skipper, Richard is a beloved and critically-acclaimed performer and host of Richard Skpper Celebrates, a podcast which champions artists past and present and their storied careers. Richard had a unique personal association with Carol Channing. He and Avery with give her a musical toast with songs from Hello Dolly.

About Avery Sommers:

Avery Sommers appeared on Broadway in Ain't Misbehavin' replacing Nell Carter, Chicago, and Showboat, and was in the first national tours of both The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (starring Ann-Margret) and Chicago (with Chita Rivera and Joel Grey), for which she won a Los Angles Ovation Award for Best Supporting Actress. On TV, she appeared on Miami Vice, many episodes of B.L. Stryker starring Burt Reynolds, and the CBS soap As The World Turns. Film credits include Lost Everything, Mysterious, Letters to God, and Hiding Victoria.

A frequent headliner at The Colony Hotel's Royal Room, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts, Arts Garage, and more, Sommers is the recipient of the distinguished 2024 Randolph A. Frank Award for the Performing Arts and is both a Carbonell Award winner and a seven-time nominee. In addition, she is the recipient of a Silver Palm Award for Outstanding Contributions to South Florida Theater, and the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2010 Monaco International Film Festival. Currently, she serves on the boards of directors for both the Carbonell Awards and the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, and on the Honorary Board of Advisors for The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 09 Hrs 24 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming