Immersive APOCALYPSE NYC Will Play Brooklyn's 3 Dollar Bill

Broadway World Cabaret has had an interesting invitation to a new happening in cabaret and concert, and (always interested in what is new and now) we would like to share that invitation with our readers.

Immersive Theater show Apocalypse NYC to debut at 3 Dollar Bill.

November 30th is the end of the world.

Come spend your last moments partying with our artist-turned-prophets of queer messiahs and misfit gurus. We will take you on a journey through the collapse of our ecosystem and social order, while we review humanity's biggest hits and invent a new salvation. Because: there is still time…

Apocalypse NYC is an immersive end-of-the-world celebration from the mind of director Alexander Raptotasios and produced by Stage Time NYC.



After successful runs in London and Athens, Apocalypse is making its American debut at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn. It’s bringing contemporary theatre to a club venue and mixing theatre and nightlife audiences.



The creative team boasts of talent from international writers, actors, Bushwick voguers, pole dancers, performance artists, and London’s most mystical drag queen. All coming together inspired by the writings of Carl Sagan, Yuval Harrari, and our obsessively post-apocalyptic pop culture. Creating a new way of experiencing theatre and possibly…a Rebirth.

Doors: 9p

Show: 10pm-Midnight

After Party: Midnight-3 am

Tickets: $30 available HERE.

Dress Code: Whatever you wanna die in

Creatives :

Director / Creator: Alexander Raptotasios

Produced by Stage Time NYC

Production team: PJ Adzima, KTB, Sc

Costume Supervisor: Marie-Cecil Inglesi



Performers:

Seayonce

Donna Carnow

Buddy the Rat

Gianna Kiehl

Che Francis

Scott Gordon

Mikey DeFillippis

Golden Gucci

Vic

DJs: The Notorious F.A.G. / Amber Valentine / Rich Rotas

3 Dollar Bill is located at

260 Meserole StreetBrooklyn, NY, 11206