Immersive APOCALYPSE NYC Will Play Brooklyn's 3 Dollar Bill Broadway World Cabaret has had an interesting invitation to a new happening in cabaret and concert, and (always interested in what is new and now) we would like to share that invitation with our readers.

Immersive Theater show Apocalypse NYC to debut at 3 Dollar Bill. 

November 30th is the end of the world.

Come spend your last moments partying with our artist-turned-prophets of queer messiahs and misfit gurus. We will take you on a journey through the collapse of our ecosystem and social order, while we review humanity's biggest hits and invent a new salvation. Because: there is still time… 

Apocalypse NYC is an immersive end-of-the-world celebration from the mind of director  Alexander Raptotasios and produced by Stage Time NYC. 


After successful runs in London and Athens, Apocalypse is making its American debut at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn. It’s bringing contemporary theatre to a club venue and mixing theatre and nightlife audiences.  


The creative team boasts of talent from international writers, actors, Bushwick voguers, pole dancers, performance artists, and London’s most mystical drag queen. All coming together inspired by the writings of Carl Sagan, Yuval Harrari, and our obsessively post-apocalyptic pop culture. Creating a new way of experiencing theatre and possibly…a Rebirth. 

Doors: 9p 
Show: 10pm-Midnight 
After Party: Midnight-3 am 
Tickets: $30 available HERE
Dress Code: Whatever you wanna die in 

Creatives :
Director / Creator: Alexander Raptotasios 
Produced by Stage Time NYC 
Production team: PJ Adzima, KTB, Sc 
Costume Supervisor: Marie-Cecil Inglesi 


Performers: 
Seayonce  
Donna Carnow 
Buddy the Rat  
Gianna Kiehl 
Che Francis 
Scott Gordon 
Mikey DeFillippis 
Golden Gucci  
Vic 
DJs: The Notorious F.A.G. / Amber Valentine / Rich Rotas

3 Dollar Bill is located at
260 Meserole StreetBrooklyn, NY, 11206



