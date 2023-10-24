IAN LOCKWOOD'S GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT To Be Presented By The New York Comedy Festival 

Plus, it's election day, and a political scandal is catching up with Ian.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Ian Lockwood's Girlfriend Pageant is coming to the New York Comedy Festival! Will Brooklyn's most unhinged beauty-pageant-comedy-show win the hearts of America? Plus, it's election day, and a political scandal is catching up with Ian.

15 all-star contestants compete to be pop-star-comedian Ian Lockwood's heterosexual girlfriend! With 4 rounds -- Gown & Age, Talent, Verisimilitude, and Emotional Support -- any of these beautiful women could be crowned Ian's Girlfriend.

The winner will reign as Ian's heterosexual girlfriend for one (1) year and receive a one (1) year supply of hot dogs from Jonathan's Crazy Hot Dogs*.

*One (1) year supply of hot dogs is defined as one thousand (1000) hot dogs and will be delivered in one shipment on January 1st, 2024. Buns not included.

Featuring contestants: Abby Govindan, Alex Phipps, Annabel Meschke, Ashley Everhart, Chet Siegel, Chloe Troast, Esther Fallick, Hannah Pilkes, Maggie Crane, Marissa Moorhead, Maya Sharma, Milly Tamarez, Sabina Meschke, Sophie Zucker, Vannessa Jackson

And judges Mike Hanford & Gary Simons

with special guests Beau Hart, Eric Yates, Evan Lazarus, Michael Hartney, Michael Terry, Wilfredo Diaz, & Zach Schiffman

Performance location: Union Hall, 702 Union St. Brooklyn, NY 11215
Performance dates: Tuesday November 7th @ 10PM
Ticket Price: $10 advance, $15 at-door
Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2272278®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fian-lockwoods-girlfriend-pageant-tickets-695687870147?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
 




Recommended For You