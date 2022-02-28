I DO, I DID, I'M DONE! to be Presented at Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret

Cox Productions has announced its NEWEST comedic cabaret, '? ??, ? ???, ?'? ????!' this ????? ???? ?? ? ?? at Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret!

Imagine getting married during a pandemic THREE TIMES to the same man!! Caterers, cancellations and calamity abound in Cox Productions' newest cabaret, '? ??, ? ???, ?'? ????!' .

Emma and Vince had waited 3 years to have their dream Chicago wedding date. But due to Covid-19, the entire ordeal was canceled! How do you manage to tie the knot while the world shuts down around you?? Join in on a wild, wacky adventure of ever-changing elopement dates, Southern 'socially-distanced' turnouts, and the big formal event here in Chicago, all set against the background of an unpredictable, constantly-changing Covid crisis! Come laugh, groan, and (finally!) walk down the aisle with the happy couple in ''? ??, ? ???, ?'? ????!'

This 50-minute whirlwind adventure features hilarious musical selections from Stephen Sondheim, Mel Brooks, Zina Goldrich and Rona Siddiqui alongside the talents of Emily Cox, soprano, and Heidi Joosten, piano. This creative team's previous cabaret, ????? ????: ?????? ?? ??? ????? ???? ?????!, is slated as a featured production of the inaugural 2022 Chicago Cabaret Week this May, in correlation with DCASE and the Chicago Cabaret Professionals.

Seats are limited due to Covid-19 safety precautions and social distancing, so be sure to get your tickets TODAY!