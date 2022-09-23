Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tributes STRANGER THINGS at The Slipper Room

The event is on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Sep. 23, 2022  

Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tributes STRANGER THINGS at The Slipper Room

The town folks of Hawkins need a little cheering up and Cherry Pitz has come to town to stage a burlesque show!

Having heard the news reports that the city of Hawkins, Indiana is in shambles after what the media is calling the event a 7.4-magnitude earthquake. Cherry Pitz has shown up to volunteer. Realizing that most of the residents are living in the high school gymnasium, she has decided the best thing for everyone's morale would be for her to produce and direct a burlesque show featuring local performers.

Stranger Things, the spooky Netflix binge worthy award-winning series first premiered in 2016 and since then we have followed the cast as they did their best to grow up despite the constant need to battle Demobats, Demodogs, Demogorgon, spider monsters and most recently Vecna. With Halloween right around the corner, what better time to pay tribute to this fantastic show.

Hosts: Cherry Pitz, Handsome Brad

Acts: Persé Fanny, Dutch Baby, Rosie Tulips, Jennifer Kovacs, Ellerbe Smythe, Bimini Cricket & Lady Sqwheels

Gogo: Esme

Kitten: Brief Sweat

This year, Hotsy Totsy turned 15! The first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, in April of 2007 and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!

So, join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!


