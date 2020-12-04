Hilary Kole Live Spotlight Series Announced at Ribbon 72 This Month

Hilary Kole with pianist John Di Martino will be performing at Ribbon 72 Tuesday, December 8th, 15th, 22nd & 29th @ 6:00 PM - Reservations Required through Yelp. Ribbon 72 is currently Open and strictly adhering to all the NYC GUIDELINES regarding indoor dining.

Long a beloved staple on the NYC jazz scene & world-renowned as a multi-faceted concert hall & symphony performer, Hilary Kole has engaged audiences throughout the world since beginning her professional career at the legendary Rainbow Room. Hailed by critics as a "musical marvel!" (Rex Reed, NY Observer), with "understated elegance & playful warmth" (USA Today). In addition to performing at Manhattan venues like The Town Hall, Birdland, Blue Note, Iridium, 54 Below, Jazz at Lincoln Center & Carnegie Hall with Michael Feinstein & The New York Pops, Kole made her concert-hall debut at Lincoln Center as part of the "American Songbook Series" and her cabaret debut at the legendary Oak Room at the Algonquin. In 2007, she appeared at Carnegie Hall in a tribute to Oscar Peterson & reprised that performance in January 2008, at the Canadian Memorial to Dr. Peterson at Thompson Hall alongside Quincy Jones, Herbie Hancock & Nancy Wilson. Hilary also had the honor of recording with Mr. Peterson. She debuted at the Oak Room at the Algonquin Hotel as the co-writer & star of the Off-Broadway revues Our Sinatra & Singing Astaire. Globally, Kole has headlined at the Umbria Jazz Festival, the Montreal Jazz Festival, the Nairn Jazz Festival among others & plays annually at the Cotton Club & Blue Note in Japan. In 2016, upon releasing The Judy Garland Project, she toured the U.S. & Asia, performing Garland's repertoire with a small ensemble group & orchestras. Her discography also includes the John Pizzarelli-produced Haunted Heart (2009); You Are There (2010), featuring vocal piano duets with jazz legends Dave Brubeck, Michel Legrand, Benny Green, Cedar Walton, Hank Jones & others; and A Self-Portrait (2014), which included interpretations of contemporary pop classics from the rock era. Hilary will be releasing her next two recording projects in April 2021, the first, "Sophisticated lady" is a collection of standards. The second is a recording of Ms. Kole's original songs featuring Hilary at the piano.

John Di Martino is a composer, arranger, jazz pianist, producer and educator, based in New York City. He is described as a "shape-shifter", for his creativity across musical genres.

For reservations for The Ribbon Upper West Side through Yelp please click here

The Ribbon 72 is located at 20 W 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023 (212) 787-5656

Award winning Piano Bar Live! also continues to live-stream every Tuesday at 7:15pm ET with Host Scott Barbarino and a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway. Join us at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

