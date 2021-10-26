Helane Blumfield's Camera Gives The Black And White Treatment To LORNA LUFT: GRATEFUL at Feinstein's/54 Below
Lorna Luft hit the 54 Below stage last week and her fans hit the (makeshift) dance floor.
The iconic Lorna Luft returned to her New York City artistic home, Feinstein's/54 Below, where she has enjoyed numerous successful shows over the years. Her newest club act, Lorna Luft: GRATEFUL, packed the supper club with her devoted fans and she celebrated a musical life well-lived and the songwriters who helped provide that life. Broadway World Cabaret correspondent Ricky Pope was there with photojournalist Helane Blumfield: read Ricky's review HERE and, below, see what happened when Helane went old-school Hollywood with some black-and-white translations worthy of George Hurrell.
