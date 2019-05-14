Green Room 42 Presents Chris Dwan And Will Van Dyke

The Green Room 42 presents the debut performance of New York City based band Stereo Dawn on Sunday, May 19th at 9:30pm. Standout performer on and off Broadway, Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland, Enter Laughing) and multi-talented music director/orchestrator, Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots, RENT) make their Green Room 42 concert debut. Inspired by singer-songwriters of the 90s, boy bands of the 2000s and contemporary music of today, this duo will be joined by some of New York's best musicians to perform a set of all new, original tunes. After years of experience bringing new musicals to life on Broadway, regionally and across the world, there's new music on the horizon.

Stereo Dawn plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor) on Sunday May 19th at 9:30pm. Tickets start at $25 and there is no food or drink minimum. Tickets are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/1005715?performanceId=10376070 and will also be available at the door.

Chris Dwan is currently starring in the York Theatre's off-Broadway production of Enter Laughing and was last seen on Broadway as Elliot in Finding Neverland (Original Broadway Cast) Select regional credits include Last Days of Summer (KC Rep), The Rivals (BRT), Big Fish (Theatre Raleigh), How to Succeed... (TUTS) TV: Royal Pains (USA) One Bad Choice (MTV) Chris stars in the hit web series The Queens Project, is a founding member of the singing group RANGE a cappella @blackdwan

Will Van Dyke currently serves as the Music Supervisor and conductor of Pretty Woman on Broadway, which he also arranged and orchestrated. Compositions include Chasing The Day, i (Pioneer), The Gravedigger's Lullaby (TACT), Writing Kevin Taylor (Village Theatre), Winnie the Pooh, KIDS (Disney), The Lion King Experience titles (Disney). Currently in development: Magnificent Climb (with Rick Elice), Imagine Harry, Wintersong, Seven Broken Hearts, and The Circle and The Wheel (with Jeff Talbott). Other MD credits include Kinky Boots, Rent, The Addams Family, Grease, and Wicked. Will orchestrated Andrew Lippa's shows The Life of the Party (Menier Chocolate Factory) and The Man In The Ceiling (Bay Street). His albums, Chasing the Day, Writing Kevin Taylor (2013 Concept Recording), and an EP with Jeff Talbott, A View of the River, are available wherever digital music is sold. With Annaleigh Ashford, he has recorded two original songs, Another Time (MAC nomination) and A New Year. With Matt Doyle, Will co-wrote and produced his albums Daylight, Constant, Make the Season Bright, and Uncontrolled. www.willvandyke.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You