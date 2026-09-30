Grace Peña to Bring UNDER THE INFLUENCE to Play Chelsea Table & Stage
The performance will take place on November 11, 2026.
This November, 2026 MAC Award Finalist and cabaret rising star Grace Peña will bring the newest rendition of her 1 woman cabaret, 'Under the Influence', to Chelsea Table & Stage.
Coming this fall, Grace Peña shares her personal journey to becoming the artist she is today - past experiences, discoveries, life lessons and more. Jazz, blues, R&B and Broadway showtunes underscore stories of discovery, growth, victories, mistakes... all of the beautiful mess that comes with finding who we are. Join us at Chelsea for a night of laughs, love and an important reminder that taking the leap of faith will always be worth the risk.
'Under the Influence' is directed by Lennie Watts (Singnasium founder/artistic director, 16-time MAC Award, 5-time Backstage Bistro, and 3-time Nightlife Award-winner)
CAST: Music Direction is by Analise Levesque (Sub Conductor in Prince of Egypt at Argyle Theater, Keys 2 Sub at Mamma Mia on Broadway, MD at PACE University). Drums: Ryan McCausland, Guitar: Max Wagner, Bass: Mason O'Donnell. Use code GRACE25 for 25% off!
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