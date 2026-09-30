Grace Peña to Bring UNDER THE INFLUENCE to Play Chelsea Table & Stage

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This November, 2026 MAC Award Finalist and cabaret rising star Grace Peña will bring the newest rendition of her 1 woman cabaret, 'Under the Influence', to Chelsea Table & Stage.

Coming this fall, Grace Peña shares her personal journey to becoming the artist she is today - past experiences, discoveries, life lessons and more. Jazz, blues, R&B and Broadway showtunes underscore stories of discovery, growth, victories, mistakes... all of the beautiful mess that comes with finding who we are. Join us at Chelsea for a night of laughs, love and an important reminder that taking the leap of faith will always be worth the risk.

'Under the Influence' is directed by Lennie Watts (Singnasium founder/artistic director, 16-time MAC Award, 5-time Backstage Bistro, and 3-time Nightlife Award-winner)

CAST: Music Direction is by Analise Levesque (Sub Conductor in Prince of Egypt at Argyle Theater, Keys 2 Sub at Mamma Mia on Broadway, MD at PACE University). Drums: Ryan McCausland, Guitar: Max Wagner, Bass: Mason O'Donnell. Use code GRACE25 for 25% off!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 06 Hrs 59 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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