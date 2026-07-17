THE SCHMIDT SISTERS: A REVOLUTIONARY SITUATION to Hold EP Release Concert at Chelsea Table and Stage

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Chelsea Table and Stage will present "The Schmidt Sisters: A Revolutionary Situation" EP Release Concert written by Margo Hera (lyrics) and Ashlynn Pilger (music), music directed by Analise Levesque. The concert will take place August 13th 7pm at Chelsea Table and Stage.

Come celebrate the release of the EP for The Schmidt Sisters: A Revolutionary Situation, a new historical megamusical based on a true story lost to history- until now! Be the first to hear these six new tracks live and in concert with a full band before they hit streaming services. Follow two sisters in turn of the 20th century Russia after they are bestowed with a lofty inheritance from their Bolshevik brother and roped into a scheme by Vladimir Lenin. He wants that money for the Bolshevik party, so he sends two comrades to woo the women and marry them to secure the funds. One couple is diametrically opposed while the other falls so in love they are blinded to the revolution unfolding around them. This show has everything: Fake marriage! Queer love! A play-within-a-play! Revolution! Blood! Murder! Beer! Come see what audiences have described as, "Super entertaining," "A fun time, good music, great laughs," "Very refreshing," and "You ATE THAT!!"

Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.

The cast will include Jessie Rathbun as Elizaveta Schmidt, Izzy Ochocki as Ekaterina Schmidt, Alec Ludacka as Nikolai Andrikanis, Maxwell Swangel as Viktor Taratuta, Jody Smith Harper as Anna Bognadov, Gina Simone Pemberton as Ensemble, Matthew Baum as Father Georgy/Ensemble, and Jayden Acosta-Heller as Pietr/Ensemble.

Musical Director is Analise Levesque. The band features Analise Levesque, Piano/Conductor; Ben Shanblatt, Guitar; Brandon Jackson, Bass; Priscilla Tam, Violin/Viola; and Laura Hamel, Drums.

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