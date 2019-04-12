Gianmarco Soresi To Kick Off Comedy Headliner Series At Don't Tell Mama

Don't Tell Mama's Friday night comedy series will feature a headline act on April 26th.

Gianmarco is one of the brightest rising stars in New York City's comedy scene. Combining the awkward nerdy charm of Woody Allen with the showmanship of the golden age of Broadway.

"Get ready for a tour-de-force stand-up show that will awaken your inner theater kid." Gianmarco muses. "My punchlines are quick, sharp, and will leave you happy you're not me."

Gianmarco performs stand-up in NYC's clubs, on the road, radio and beyond. Theater is no stranger to Gianmarco either, he wrote and produced his one man show "Less Than 50 Percent" at 59E59 Theaters. Gianmarco can be seen with Tracy Morgan on The Last O.G., SeeSo's New York's Funniest, and George Takei Presents.

"Chutzpah" at Don't Tell Mama will also feature Erin Maguire who's been seen on ESPN and Game Show Network, and comedy festivals like the Lucille Ball and Laugh Your Asheville Off. Gastor Almonte from Comedy Central's This is Not Happening will also feature, fresh off the release of his new album Immigrant Made. Hosting the evening from the piano is Rick Crom who's comedy appearances include Chappelle's Show and Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, in addition to countless theater credits.

Since 1982, Don't Tell Mama has presented artists of all kinds who have gone on to the world stage and won multiple Emmys, Tony's, Grammys, Oscars, and even a Pulitzer Prize! Jim Gaffigan, Aziz Ansari, Joy Behar, Leah Delaria, Seth Rudetsky and Alec Mapa are all celebrated comics who have appeared regularly at Don't Tell Mama through the years.

Doors open at 9 PM, $20 cash cover at the door with a 2 beverage minimum. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online at donttellmamanyc.com or by calling 212-757-0788 after 4 PM.

April 12th Lineup 9:30PM

MC: Paolo Perez (The Revival Show, Soul'd Out)

Von Decarlo (Sirius XM, ESPN, Coach Von)

Olga Namer (Ladies of Laughter Winner)

Liz Barrett (Laughs on FOX, Funny or Die)

Amanda Hunt (This Show Will Get a Cease and Desist)

April 19th Lineup 9:30PM

MC: Luke McGinness (Apartment Sessions) & Ethan Crystal (Gollum Owned a Tropical Smoothie)

Katie Hannigan (The Late Show)

Margo Reiss (Maine Comedy Festival)

Chris Hamilton (Tidal, New York Comedy Festival)

Samuel Morrison (Travel Channel)

April 26th Lineup 9:30PM

MC: Rick Chrom (Chappelle's Show, Tough Crowd w/ Colin Quinn)

Erin Maguire (ESPN, Lucillie Ball Comedy Festival)

Gastor Almonte (Comedy Central)

Gianmarco Soresi (The Last OG w/ Tracy Morgan, Sirius XM)





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You