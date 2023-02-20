Gerrilyn Sohn Returns To Don't Tell Mama With Two Encore Performances Of IF JOE ALLEN'S WALLS COULD SING & OTHER HIDDEN GEMS

Gerrilyn Sohn will return to Don't Tell Mama for two encore performances of "If Joe Allen's Walls Could Sing & Other Hidden Gems" on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 4pm and Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7pm (343 West 46th Street, NYC, 212-757-0788). Directed Lennie Watts, with Musical Director Steven Ray Watkins and Marco Panascia on Bass.

Joe Allen's has been a favorite spot for theater folk and fans since 1965. On any given night you can spot some of Broadway's brightest stars scattered throughout, but on the walls, you will find some of The Great White Way's biggest flop. Gerrilyn Sohn will be paying tribute to some of these legendary theatrical misses. With music from "Merrily We Roll Along" and "Legs Diamond" (prominently featured on the wall) to other hidden gems from shows that should be on the wall, Gerrilyn proves that you can't always judge a book by its cover, or a Broadway show by its critical success!

2020 MAC Award Nominee Best Debut Show

2022 BroadwayWorld Award Nominee Best Show

"If Joe Allen's Walls Could Sing & Other Hidden Gems" Sunday, March 12th at 4pm and Tuesday, March 21st at 7pm at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, New York, NY. For reservations, call 212-757-0788. There is a $20 cover charge ($15 for members of MAC) and a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks per person.) Cash only. For reservations online, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225890®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdonttellmamanyc.com%2Fshows?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1