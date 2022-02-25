GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Members Join ROCK 'N RADIO

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Scott Coulter & Friends in "Rock 'n Radio: Music's Biggest Hits" on Wednesday, March 2nd at 7pm. This new concert event features members of producer Coulter's regular roster of Broadway/cabaret superstars performing thrilling takes on the biggest songs in music history. In addition to usual standouts from the Spot-On Entertainment family, "Rock 'N Radio" welcomes Kimber Elayne Sprawl ("The Girl From the North Country"), Anthony Murphy ("Diana") and Max Chernin ("Bright Star") to the fold. Sprawl, Murphy, and Chernin will be joined by Carole J. Bufford, Alex Getlin, Jessica Hendy, Lorinda Lisitza, Kelli Rabke, Austin Rivers, and Lexie Dorsett Sharp with musical direction by Michael Holland. Matt Scharfglass on bass, Danny Mallon on drums, and Coulter as host round out the company.

Coulter's concerts have been a mainstay at Feinstein's/54 Below almost since the club's opening. Last year two different Scott Coulter & Friends evenings were selected as Best of 2021 by the critics at BroadwayWorld. Stephen Mosher selected "Broadway Our Way! A CCM Celebration" which saluted graduates of the country's first musical theatre program while Bobby Patrick chose "Scott Coulter & Friends; From Dolly Parton to David Bowie." Mosher stated, "One of the great producers and great emcees in the club and concert industry, Mr. Coulter's name on any production guarantees quality. Through his Spot-On Entertainment, Coulter curates concerts and talent as though he were filling a show room at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which made choosing just one of his concerts as the best of the season a tidy task."

"Rock 'n Radio" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, March 2nd at 7pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.