Full AAPI Cast to Perform 54 SINGS ALLEGIANCE at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present a entirely AAPI cast in 54 Sings Allegiance on November 27 at 7pm. Representation in the arts is so crucial, and only becoming more and more important. This celebration of the London premiere of Allegiance, a musical inspired by the real story of “Star Trek” icon George Takei’s life, invites audience to join us in this paradise with these incredible AAPI talents!

At this time, we cheer! In honor of the show’s London debut, we are bringing the beautiful songs of Allegiance to 54 Below, with music and lyrics by Jay Kuo and book by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo, and Lorenzo Thione. We’ll be featuring highlights of the score, including “Higher,” “Wishes on the Wind,” “Stronger Than Before,” and so much more.

The night features Carol Angeli (Here Lies Love, Miss Saigon), Sondrine Bontemps (DCL Aladdin), Delphi Borich (Camelot, Into the Woods), Flynn Jungbin Byun, Victoria Chen, Jen Chia (Magic School Bus national tour), Brayden Co, Rose Van Dyne (1776), Jerrod Ganesh, Joomin Huang (The Prom, & Juliet), Yoosep (Joseph) Im, Brian Jose (Miss Saigon national tour), Dongwoo Kong (The King and I national tour), Joseph Lee, Rina Maejima (National Anthem singer at Citi Field), Clark Mantilla, Joowon Shin (“Squid Game” on Netflix), and Patima Watcharintrawut.

The concert is produced/directed by Flynn Jungbin Byun, with music direction by Rose Van Dyne.

54 Sings Allegiance plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 27th at 7pm. There is a $45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees) with Premium tickets at $90 ($100.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at