Filipino American History Month Launches With HERE LIES LOVE SINGS THE SONGS OF J. OCONOR NAVARRO At 54 Below

HERE LIES LOVE SINGS THE SONGS OF J. Oconer Navarro AT 54 BELOW on October 9, 2023 had the packed audience on its feet. Without a seat to spare in the room, the overwhelmingly enthusiastic patrons cheered wildly with each show stopping tune.

With the maestro himself, J. Oconer Navarro, perched at the piano, and accompanied by a group of musicians, this night paid homage to the talent of the Filipino American Musical Director of Broadway’s hit immersive show, Here Lies Love.

The performers, all from the Broadway cast of Here Lies Love, were at the top of their game in vocal talent. Here were some strong and belting singers. Jasmine Forsberg, brought down the house while opening the show with her stupendous performance of “Detroit,” while a moving rendition of “They Speak to Me”, featuring Carol Angeli and Roy Flores, brought out the handkerchiefs with its tearful story of the emotional relationship between those on the frontline of hospitals and their patients. The song was penned to honor the fortitude and intense work of the Filipino American pandemic healthcare workers who kept us going in dark times. Arielle Jacobs, the star of Here Lies Love, made you laugh and cry with a stirring performance of “Feedback”. The audience was once again brought to its feet by Reanne Acasio whose powerful vocals hit the back of the room while leading the group ensemble rendition of “Narra”.

Three additional songs in the repertoire were merely a taste of performances to come - “Someone I Used to Know”, “Silence” and “Reaching” are to be featured in J. Oconer Navarro’s upcoming production of Death of the Pastores which is slated for the 2024-5 season.

Finally, famed Filipino folk guitarist, Michael Dadap accompanied by singer, Moses Villaram, rounded out the show. The two performed the traditional Filipino folk songs, “Dandansoy and Pobreng Alingdahaw”. His daughter, Laura Dadap, added to the showcase as she sang the classic Filipino folk song “Usahay”, accompanied on the guitar by her renowned father.

HERE LIES LOVE SINGS THE SONGS OF J. OCONOR NAVARRO features Julia Abueva, Reanne Acasio, Renee Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Jasmine Forsberg, Arielle Jacobs, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Geena Quintos, Shae Renne Hughes, Angelo Soriano, Danielle Troiano, Moses Villarama and with a special performance by Michael Dedap. Band includes: Joe Cruz, Jay Julio, Adrianna Mateo and Derek Nievergelt. Arrangements by Brandon Ilaw and Justin Ramos. The show was directed by Nathaniel P. Claridad, with all music and lyrics by J. Oconor Navarro and collaborated with Laura Dadap.

HERE LIES LOVE SINGS THE SONGS OF J. OCONOR NAVARRO is a spectacular musical treat and there is no better way to celebrate Filipino American History month than at 54 Below.

