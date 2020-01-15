Feinstein's/54 Below to Present 54 SINGS MAGGIE ROGERS Featuring Erika Henningsen & More

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Erika Henningsen & More in 54 Sings Maggie Rogers on Monday, March 23rd at 9:30PM. Broadway's best celebrate Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers in an evening of soulful, pop-charged hits. Maggie Rogers is one of the most influential artists of the music industry today, combining tales of identity, life, and love into energetic and relatable music. Enjoy some of your witchy feminist favorites, including "Light On," "Alaska," "Say It," "Falling Water," and more. Featuring a star-studded Broadway cast, this is one concert no Broadway or pop music lover should miss!

Featuring: Damon J. Gillespie (NBC's "RISE," Newsies), Danny Harris Kornfeld (RENT, Renascence), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Adam J. Levy (Waitress), Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen), Morgan Marcell (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen, Girl From The North Country), Kyle Sherman (Ordinary Days), Emerson Steele (Violet), Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls) and more to be announced soon. Music Direction by Conor Kelan and Produced by Charlie Sirmaian.

54 Sings Maggie Rogers plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, March 23rd at 9:30PM. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.





