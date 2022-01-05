Feinstein's/54 Below Presents the Music of Andy Roninson, February 17

Feinstein's/54 Below presents the music of Andy Roninson as part of the "New Writers at 54" series on February 17, 2022

Jonathan Larson Award-winner Andy Roninson makes his solo Feinstein's/54 Below debut with a batch of world premieres as well as classics from his internationally-acclaimed podcast TAKE A TEN. With characters hailing from '70s Soviet Russia to the depths of outer space, Andy Roninson's eclectic songs take a sweet, funny, and hopeful look at what it means to be alive. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind chance to experience Broadway and top NYC voices shine on this new, original music!

Starring two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow), C.K. Edwards (Shuffle Along..., After Midnight, Billy Elliot: The Musical), Tony Award- winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Chicago), Samantha Hahn (National Yiddish Theatre's Fiddler on the Roof), Lindsey M. E. Newton ("71st Annual Tony Awards"), Thom Sesma (Disney's The Lion King, The Times They Are A-Changin', Man of La Mancha), Carla Woods (Sister Act national tour) and introducing an ensemble of top selected students from the prestigious Manhattan School of Music: Daniel Espinal, Abigail Hammond, Andrew Morgan, Torinae Norman, Piatt Pund, Alison Simoneaux, and Ayanna Thomas.

Directed by Alexa Smith and featuring a six-piece orchestra!

Andy Roninson in New Writers at 54 plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 17th, 2022. There is a $25-60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

The son of Soviet Jewish refugees, Andy Roninson is a composer-lyricist, orchestrator, and screenwriter in New York City. He is the recipient of a Jonathan Larson Grant and a Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellowship. As a member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, he was awarded the Robert B. Sherman Scholarship and the Harrington Award for Creative Excellence. He was accepted to both the Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriters Project and the Johnny Mercer Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals.

He created, hosted, orchestrated, engineered, and co-wrote the first-of-its-kind podcast TAKE A TEN, which presented complete all-original ten-minute musicals. TAKE A TEN featured Broadway voices like Rob McClure, Jessica Phillips, George Salazar, and many more. Episodes of the podcast have won numerous awards, been produced all around the world, and five have been published and licensed by MTI and Concord. To hear every episode for free and more, visit TakeATenMusicals.com

His non-musical screenplay, Soviet Rebel Girl "Pilot," received the Silver Prize at the 2021 International PAGE Awards. His original video series "Small Moments in Big Musicals" has garnered hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok. AndyRoninson.com