Feinstein's/54 Below Adds Three New Shows, Featuring Derek Klena, Antonio Cipriano, Benjamin Ruahala and More

Feinstein's/54 Below has added three new shows in August!

Check out details below!

Antonio Cipriano : NOSTALGIA-AUGUST 10 AT 9:45 PM

Have a certain playlist you kept going back to for coping with this past year? Maybe some nostalgia to take you back to simpler times? Well, Grammy winner Antonio Cipriano, best known for originating the role of Phoenix in Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, is back at Feinstein's/54 Below to share with you just that! Bringing us back to the early 2000s where young Antonio's biggest worry was being line leader in 1st grade, he returns to the theater scene with a show that is intimate, cathartic and a much-needed taste of nostalgia.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

IT'S BEEN A HOT MINUTE!-AUGUST 13 AT 9:45 PM

It's been a hot minute since Andy Mientus (NBC's 'Smash,' Spring Awakening, Les Miserables), Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge, NBC's 'This Is Us,' Carly Rae Jepsen's "Gimmie Love" Tour), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked, Rock of Ages), and Daniel Quadrino (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Newsies, Wicked) returned to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage, and all that is about to change this Friday the 13th! It's been an...unusual year and a half, and music director Benjamin Rauhala and four of his Broadway besties are ready to dust off some of their old favorite tunes (think high-belting), try some new pandemic-year favorites (think Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa), and have some real talk about what on earth the last year of their lives was like (think laughing hard about it all, because otherwise we'll cry), all while being reunited in Broadway's most iconic supper club! It's been a hot minute, but this is going to be one iconic evening - don't miss it!

Featuring Andy Mientus, Ashley Loren, Carrie St. Louis, and Daniel Quadrino.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Derek Klena -AUGUST 16 AT 9:45 PM

Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena is making his triumphant return to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage this August 16th! Join him as he prepares to return to his critically acclaimed performance in Jagged Little Pill and reflects on the lessons learned and new inspirations found when the world turned upside down. In a heartfelt, intimate evening, he reflects on his ten years in New York, and sings music that speaks to his heart - Billy Joel, Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, Moana... as well as favorite highlights from his career including, of course, Anastasia. Featuring music director Benjamin Rauhala on piano and Justin Goldner on guitar, you won't want to miss this intimate moment with Derek just before he returns to Broadway!

Derek Klena most recently received a Tony Award® nomination for his performance as "Nick Healy" in Alanis Morissette's critically acclaimed new Broadway musical, Jagged Little Pill. Previously, Derek starred and originated the role of Dmitry in the stage adaptation of the animated movie Anastasia. He first broke onto the NYC theatre scene in the 2012 Off-Broadway revival of Carrie, where he was quickly noticed and scooped up by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to originate the lead role of Eddie Birdlace in Dogfight. He then made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in the 10th anniversary company of Wicked and followed that up by originating the role of Michael Johnson in Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County. Derek is also known for his appearances on television in "The Code" (CBS), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix), "Quantico" (ABC), "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO), "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "Law and Order: SVU" (NBC), and "Carrie Diaries" (CW).

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.

Capacity will currently be limited to only 128 guests for shows through August 31, 2021. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.