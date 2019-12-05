Feinstein's at the Nikko Adds Second Performance of Spencer Day's SWINGING IN THE NEW YEAR

Due to popular demand, Feinstein's at the Nikko announced today that a second New Year's Eve performance for Spencer Day's Swinging in the New Year has been added. The intimate performance will take place on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 5 p.m. Spencer Day's Swinging in the New Year is a special high-energy evening featuring pop standards, original songs, surprise musical guests, and Spencer's dazzling jazz quartet. Tickets for Day's 8 p.m. performance are sold out. Tickets for the 5 p.m. performance range in price from $80-$95 and can be purchased online at www.feinsteinssf.com or by calling 866-663-1063 or Tickets prices are subject to change without notice.



Tickets are still available for An Evening with Sutton Foster starring the two-time Tony Award winner at A.C.T.'s Geary Theater on Tuesday, December 31 at 9 p.m. In this one-night-only, tour-de-force performance, triple threat Sutton Foster takes audiences on a musical journey, performing songs and sharing stories from her extensive Broadway career, including Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman. Tickets for Sutton Foster range in price from $79-$139 and can be purchased online at www.feinsteinssf.com or by phone through A.C.T.'s box office at 415-749-2228. Tickets prices are subject to change without notice.



Later that evening, ticket holders and party-revelers alike can ring in the New Year at Feinstein's at the Nikko! San Francisco's most intimate nightclub will transform into a boogie wonderland as guest DJ Noel Juan takes to the stage to spin the hottest tunes from Motown to today. Tickets are $65 in advance and include delectable desserts and a countdown-to-midnight champagne toast! Tickets prices are subject to change without notice.



Feinstein's at the Nikko also announced two new fun and festive events to celebrate the holiday season. On Wednesday, December 18 at 7 p.m., the slay-bells will be a-ringing at Cocktails and Carols, a festive evening hosted by San Francisco's favorite pianist and sing-a-long host, Joe Wicht. Bring your friends and family to San Francisco's most intimate night club for evening of caroling and song while sampling tasty holiday themed delights. Your ticket ($20) includes a flight of holiday themed cocktails and a fun time for all as we sing our way through the season's liveliest tunes.



On Monday, December 23 from 4-5:30 p.m., Feinstein's at the Nikko invites the entire family to take a break from your last-minute shopping to explore your inner-confection artistic skills at Cookies and Carols! Hosted by San Francisco's favorite pianist and sing-a-long host, Joe Wicht, ticket-holders will enjoy an afternoon of festive holiday carols and sing-a-longs while making their own holiday cookie masterpieces! Your ticket ($20) includes an oversized cookie and all the decorating tools you'll need to make that perfect holiday cookie!



Tickets for all events are available by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.feinsteinssf.com.

