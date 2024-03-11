Feinstein To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day And More With Upcoming Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Feinstein's has announced programming for it's upcoming St. Patrick's Day celebration and more.

On Friday night, March 15, will be INDY NIGHTS with Ryan Ahlwardt & Friends. Ahlwardt is an Emmy-nominated host of central Indiana's most watched lifestyle show Indy Now on FOX 59, alumnus of the world-renowned vocal group Straight No Chaser, and a Hoosier singer-songwriter who has shared the stage and studio with such artists as The Beach Boys, Barry Manilow, Shania Twain, Sara Bareilles, Jon McLaughlin, Take 6 and more. Show starts at 7:30 pm

Dueling Pianos presented by Brittany Brumfield & Baby Grand Entertainment to be presented Saturday, March 16. Sing along in this interactive show for the whole family. Doors open at 5:30, show is at 7:30 pm on

Start your St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, March 17, with DRAG ME TO BRUNCH. Doors open at 10 am with show starting at 11. Show is for those 21 and over. Drag your friends in for a fun morning of food, entertainment, and drinks! Pat Yo' Weave will strut her stuff along with all her fellow Queens.

Wrap up the day with Maddie Poppe at 7:30 pm. For two nights, March 17 and 18, Feinstein's will welcome Maddie Poppe. Hand-in-hand with her American Idol victory, the Iowa native has captured the attention of fans with her folksy singer-songwriter style. She won a People's Choice Award for her American Idol performance, had her song “Whirlwind” hit Number 2 on the iTunes Pop Charts, and went on to become a hot guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Live With Kelly & Ryan and Good Morning America. All of this in addition to touring the country opening for Ingrid Michaelson and headlining her own tours.

The next week on Wednesday, March 20, will be Frank Sinatra: The Tribute. Join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra for a swinging, seductive, and handsomely produced show as they pay homage to the “Chairman of the Board” with a tasteful celebration of Sinatra's life and work.

Bobby Clark brings his sound to Feinstein's stage March 21 at 7:30 pm. Hailing from the outskirts of Evansville, Bobby has a song and opinion about every topic. A believer in hard work and sweaty midwestern bar rock, he has honed his craft of writing memorable and catchy rock songs over the years with hundreds of shows under his belt.

His songs tell the all-too-common story of people in Southern Indiana who just want to live a comfortable life rather than one of affluence and the conflict that desire creates. Clark has worked with many well-known artists including John Mellencamp, Moe Z, Larry Crane, Joanna Dean, Tommy Stillwell, Dane Clark and many more.

On Friday, March 22, the magic continues with DECEPTION: An Evening of Magic and Lies. This magic and mind reading show, hosted by magician David Ranalli, is an unforgettable evening of world-class sleight of hand, witty banter and mysteries of the mind. Guests are invited into an intimate, industrial space where surprises lurk in every corner. The show, intended for those 10 and over, is perfect for the hardcore magic fan, great for date night, and makes a fantastic group event.

Will Hoge wraps up the next couple of weeks with his show on March 23. Hoge is an Americana country music singer, songwriter and musician from Franklin, TN, just south of Nashville. Hoge has been performing since 1998 and has toured with many artists including Midnight Oil, Shinedown, Needtobreathe, Marc Broussard, ZZ Top, Jason Isbell, Lisa Loeb and Edwin McCain.

Hoge has a blend of soulful Americana and heartland rock & roll. Born and raised in Tennessee, he made his way to Nashville to expand his music career and released his first studio album in 2001. Since then he has released multiple albums and has co-written tracks that have received Grammy, Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association nominations for Best Country Song.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S AT HOTEL CARMICHAEL

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.