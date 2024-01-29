Christine Andreas, Ryan Ahlwardt, And More To Bring Fun And Musical Moments To Feinstein's This February

Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN is looking to jazz up the month of February with local favorites, Broadway stars, a New Orleans brunch and much more. If you're looking for a fun experience in an intimate and beautiful setting, check out these shows coming to Feinstein's.

On Friday, February 2, Feinstein's welcomes Ryan Ahlwardt. Ahlwardt is an Emmy-nominated host of central Indiana's most watched lifestyle show Indy Now on FOX 59, alumnus of the world-renowned vocal group Straight No Chaser, and a Hoosier singer-songwriter who has shared the stage and studio with such artists as The Beach Boys, Barry Manilow, Shania Twain, Sara Bareilles, Jon McLaughlin, Take 6, and more.

Tickets to this and all other Feinstein shows can be purchased at Click Here.

Christine Andreas' “TWO FOR THE ROAD" is a very personal show taking the audience through Andreas' and her husband's personal scrapbook of 40 years making music on Broadway, the recording studio, in concert and in cabaret. And for this show, they add the wanderlust of travel.

This show is a great conversation between Andreas, her husband and you. The setlist is the cream of the crop from Broadway, The American Songbook and Pop Standards; from Gershwin to Billy Joel, Bacharach to Berlin.

”Christine Andreas is a class act. You will not see a greater female talent here or on any other world stage. Superbly supported and joined by her husband, accompanist and happy guardian, Marty Silvestri, Andreas proves by her unforgettable presence that she has reached the pinnacle of the art form.”

Enjoy this show on Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10, both at 7:30 pm.

Sunday, February 11 is JAZZ BRUNCH hosted by Blair Clark featuring Wendy Reed. Doors open at 10 am; show starts at 11. Experience Clark's captivating vocals that have thrilled audiences worldwide. Clark has also collaborated with Grammy winners and legends like Evelyn "Champagne" King, Grammy award-winner/producer Narada Michael Walden, BMI award-winner Preston Glass and New Orleans jazz legend Henry Butler, to name a few.

Joining Clark for this month's brunch is Wendy Reed. The Indianapolis-based powerhouse vocalist is backed by her pianist and arranger, Ken Fary, on bass is Thomas Brinkley and Cassius Goens on the drums. Reed graces Adagio Lounge in Hotel Carmichael with her vocal talent of The Great American Songbook as well as her take on classic songs showcasing her background in musicals.

Indulge in our New Orleans-inspired breakfast menu featuring items like a pancake board, biscuits and gravy, Cajun egg benedicts and other mouthwatering dishes. Book your tickets now for a great morning - perfect for friends and the whole family.

Other shows in February include EMO KIDS on Wednesday, February 14, as they present their Anti-Valentine's Day Party - a night of dark vibes, heartbreak and emo hits. Thursday, February 15, is The Dave Matthews Tribute Band. Anthony Nunziata sings his romantic classics on Friday, February 16, and Saturday, February 17, Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra perform One Voice: The Music of Manilow on Wednesday, February 21.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.