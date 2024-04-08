Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – April 8 to April 14, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for cabaret, comedy, drag shows and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week.

Tonight, Monday April 8th

7 pm – IN HONOR OF CHITA: A CONCERT CELEBRATION! at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of legendary triple-threat Chita Rivera

A dazzling cast of Broadway stars will sing songs originated by Chita Rivera – plus, of course, the dancing. The show will be produced, directed, written and hosted by legendary NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who’s worked with Chita Rivera herself, plus many others including Michael Feinstein.

Price: Tickets start at $51 (including fees) with a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

8 pm – Patti LuPone: A LIFE IN NOTES at Carnegie Hall

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Patti LuPone

In this show, three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone “performs an array of songs that are touchstones and reflections on her life growing up in America.” It looks like there are literally only 12 seats left as of right now, so hurry and don’t miss your chance to see this iconic singer in what’s sure to be a fabulous and evocative solo show.

Price: Tickets start at $123 ($114 + $9 fee)

Tomorrow, Tuesday April 9th

8 pm – Marilyn Maye’s BIRTHDAY BASH at 54 Below

(Runs April 9-12, 14, & 16-20, & May 2, 5, & 6, 2024)

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Marilyn Maye and celebrating iconic singers

“A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences—for this very special birthday.” Read an interview with Michael Walters about this upcoming show.

Price: $95 (includes $10 in fees) – $128 (includes $13 in fees). $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. For Marilyn’s birthday on April 10, the regular menu will be replaced with a special $95 prix fixe.

8:30 pm – THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Birdland

Tickets available here.

For: Anyone looking for a fun night out to enjoy singing and discover new talent

You never know what will happen or who will drop in at Susie Mosher’s LINEUP. The music open mic attracts a wide range of pros and newcomers who are ready to knock your socks off with talent. This week’s lineup includes Jenna Esposito, Michelle Dowdy, Miss Maybell, Jelani Remy and John Miller. But you never know who else might drop in. Read Rob Lester’s review of a recent edition here.

Price: Tickets start at $24.91 for bar seating plus a $20 minimum

Wednesday April 10th

7 pm – BAD DATES: A ONE-MAN SHOW ABOUT MANY MEN at The Stonewall Inn

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of ribald comedy about dating and looking for love

“Veteran comedian Adam Sank (Last Comic Standing, The Today Show, Vh-1's I Love the 2000s) came out of retirement with this show about one gay man's fruitless 30-year-search for lasting love. From the future politician who kept stealing his Neosporin to the vanilla guy with the Christmas-tree-shaped member, Adam's dating stories are ribald and hilarious... until he turns the tables with one that is shocking and tragic.”

Price: Tickets are $15. 21+ only

Thursday April 11th

7 pm – AN OCTAVE APART at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of drag, comedy and singing

Drag queens Castrata & Kiki Ball-Change are doing their first ever fully live-sung duo show at the Green Room 42. The show is a culmination of their years of friendship, and most of all, it’s bound to be a night of pure fun and entertainment.

Price: Tickets start at $21 plus a $5 fee

Saturday April 13th

7 pm – THE ZIEGFIELD GIRLS REVUE at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of musical theater history

Whether or not you’ve heard any of the original Follies numbers, if you’re a fan of musical theater you probably have at least a passing familiarity with their style. You might know the Ziegfield Follies as the vehicle that brought Fanny Brice to stardom in Funny Girl, or as the source of the brilliant pastiches from Stephen Sondheim’s Follies. Either way, this is a rare chance to hear these historic songs performed live, and not just on scratchy old recordings from the 20s and 30s, performed by today’s leading NYC burlesque stars, dancers, actresses, and singers.

Price: Tickets start at $21

Sunday April 14th

7 pm – AUTUMN IN NEW YORK: Vernon Duke’S BROADWAY at Chelsea Table + Stage

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of the Great American Songbook and Vernon Duke

Singer Klea Blackhurst has a passion for musical theater history, and is treating NYC to a very special run of tribute shows. The next one up this week is Vernon Duke, the songwriting legend who wrote beloved classics such as “Autumn in New York” and the musical Cabin in the Sky. Learn more about the series and upcoming dates here.

Price: Tickets start at $21 plus a $5 fee