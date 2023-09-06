Feature: 54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW Returns To 54 Below September 11th

A cherished tradition at 54 Below, the 54 Below Staff show is a night, throughout each cabaret season, that always sees the club packed with people. Titled 54 DOES 54, the series is produced a few times a year to give the staff of the Tony Award-winning nightclub a chance to show the regulars the gifts they possess that don't involve aprons, trays, and service with a smile. As is often the case (and has been the case, since the invention of the footlights) many of the service industry workers who toil to make their venues run smoothly are also artists, and the patrons who get to know them through repeat visits to the club do come to consider them friends, so they do take an interst in the artistry that brought them to the city. With the invention of, and multiple subsequent productions of, the staff show, the clientele of the club learn more about the 54B team, about each individual whose smiling face they see each trip to the basement, and about the talent that they tend like a garden growing to nurture their souls.

The latest edition of the 54 Below Staff Show is six days away (September 11th, 9:30 pm), and this writer thought it would be fun to hear from the actors themselves what madness and mirth we can expect when the lights turn to shine on them.

Get tickets to 54 Does 54 on the 54 Below website HERE and to the livestream HERE.

The entries in this article were conducted digitally and are reproduced as received.

Name: DeJa-Simone

Position at 54 Below: Hostess

The career path you pursue away from work: Broadway performer

Your favorite relaxation pastime: Yoga and Breathwork

The philosophy at the core of your daily lifestyle: Keep it real

The YouTube link of your favorite performance, either in a previous staff show or something else



Without spoiling, tease us, regarding what you will be doing in the staff show on Monday night: Mischievous and a little sexy

Name: Ahren Emily

Position at 54 Below: Guest Relations/Host

The career path you pursue away from work: Musical Theater

Your favorite relaxation pastime: Writing poetry/music and binge watching a good early 2000s tv series

The philosophy at the core of your daily lifestyle: ‘give yourself grace’ you have to live with you for the rest of your life. you might as well learn to be kind to yourself because self love is the greatest love of all

Without spoiling, tease us regarding what you will be doing in the staff show on Monday night: might HIT you with a fun jazz number!

Name: Grace Flavien

Position at 54 Below: Digital Marketing Associate

The career path you pursue away from work: Singer and Actor

Your favorite relaxation pastime: Movie Night with kettle corn, Black Forest gummy bears, and rosé

The philosophy at the core of your daily lifestyle: My friend gave me some interchangeable quotes that I look at everyday. The quote on my desk at the moment is: "Don't give up when you still have something to give. Nothing is really over until the moment you stop trying. - Brian Dyson"

The YouTube link of your favorite performance, either in a previous staff show or something else:



Without spoiling, tease us regarding what you will be doing in the staff show on Monday night: I'll describe it in 10 words or less! A moving piece about the nostalgia of her favorite artists.

Stage name: Gabriel Generally

Position: Front of House team member

Profession: Professional Goofy Goober available for hire. Professional stand up comedian who’s performed all over the country and musical theatre actor currently in an Off-Broadway show

Relaxation: A hot pocket connoisseur. Who doesn’t love a meatball mozzarella at the end of a hard day.

Core philosophy: We do our best with the resources we have and we take that best to make a better best and then a better better best. I know who I am and what I deserve and I intend to give that to myself brick by brick.

Youtube link:



Teaser: I will be doing a love letter to my voice teachers back home by pulling out a song I have been singing since I was 11 with an updated outlook.

Name: Rachel Glynn

Position at 54 Below: Host/Maitre’d

The career path you pursue away from work:

Musical Theatre performer

Your favorite relaxation pastime: Reading and a glass of wine, preferably near a body of water.

The philosophy at the core of your daily lifestyle: I’m just a mosaic being built piece by piece. It may not make sense or look like much right now, but when it’s done, it’ll be beautiful.

The YouTube link of your favorite performance, either in a previous staff show or something else:



Without spoiling, tease us regarding what you will be doing in the staff show on Monday night: It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single woman in her mid-20s must be societally forced to think about marriage at all times. But marriage? In this economy?

Name: Coulby Jenkins

Position at 54 Below: server

The career path you pursue away from work: actor

Your favorite relaxation pastime: bubble bath

The philosophy at the core of your daily lifestyle: easy does it, but do it!

The YouTube link of your favorite performance, either in a previous staff show or something else: (no link)

Without spoiling, tease us regarding what you will be doing in the staff show on Monday night: “Category Is: Housewife Realness”

Name: Alex Martins

Position at 54 Below: Server, Guest Relations, Host, sometimes I fill in as production assistant. A little of everything.

The career path you pursue away from work: Acting. A lot of auditions and self tapes.

Your favorite relaxation pastime: Playing piano. I’ve been playing since I was 4 and I minored in college. It’s nice to sometimes let it all out in the music.

The philosophy at the core of your daily lifestyle: Find the joy in everyday.

The YouTube link of your favorite performance, either in a previous staff show or something else:



Without spoiling, tease us regarding what you will be doing in the staff show on Monday night: You can think about me all you want, but keep your hands to yourself.

Name: Pier Lamia Porter

Position at 54 Below: Deputy Programming Director

The career path you pursue away from work: Producing

Your favorite relaxation pastime: Puzzles (any kind) and reading

The philosophy at the core of your daily lifestyle: Keeping your childlike innocence

The YouTube link of your favorite performance, either in a previous staff show or something else:



Without spoiling, tease us regarding what you will be doing in the staff show on Monday night: Some blues about men and their madness

My name is LUIS PALOMINO

--my position server y the career y persue is one day write a book my favorite pastime is watching movies and music videos ,my philosophy is the perfección my favorite performance when i sing Despacito ⁰(Luis Fonsi)next Monday y will sing El dia que me quieras (forever tango)and dance tango.

Name: Hannah Rose Pickle

Position at 54 Below: Bartender/Server

The career path you pursue away from work: Performing artist/ actress

Favorite relaxation pastime:

Being in nature

The philosophy at the core of your daily lifestyle:

I drink my water and mind my business.

YouTube link of performance:

Staff show teaser:

If you like Wiener schnitzel, you’ll love this.

Stage name: Gretchen Schneider

Position at 54 Below: Bartender

The career path you pursue away from work: Stage Actor

Your favorite relaxation pastime: One of my favorite hobbies is sewing. I started back sewing with masks in 2020, now I like making caftans in my spare time.

The philosophy at the core of your daily lifestyle: I live with the idea that we only have this one life, so live it to the fullest and don’t waste a moment! Eat the cake!

Without spoiling, tease us regarding what you will be doing in the staff show on Monday night: I’ll be singing a song of what I feel is fun way to express female empowerment!

Name: Michael Valvo

Position at 54 Below: Server

Career Path: Actor

Past time: Collecting vintage TV and Film memorabilia

Philosophy: “Normal is nothing more than a cycle on a washing machine.”

YouTube Link:



Tease: Dreaming about a hit show on Broadway ;)

Name: Spencer J. Vigil

Position at 54 Below: Host/GR

The career path you pursue away from work: I'm a musical theater writer and composer

Your favorite relaxation pastime: going to museums

The philosophy at the core of your daily lifestyle: "the best prize life has to offer is the chance to work hard at work worth doing." Teddy Roosevelt

The YouTube link of your favorite performance, either in a previous staff show or something else:



Macon Prickett is one of two producers on 54 Does 54 (the other is Brooke Beatty) but he will also be getting in on the action, and, so, contributed an entry at our request.

Name: Macon Prickett

Position at 54 Below: Assistant Programming Director/Artist Wrangler

The career path you pursue away from work: Musical Theatre Performer/Theatrical Impresario/Showbiz Guru

Your favorite relaxation pastime: I have a very hard time relaxing but if you ever walk into Glass House Tavern and see me at the corner of the bar with a martini and an order of fries, leave me be. I'm at peace there.

The philosophy at the core of your daily lifestyle: In the words of my favorite, Auntie Mame: "LIVE! Life is a banquet and most poor suckers are starving to death! Now come on, Agnes and LIVE!"

The YouTube link of your favorite performance, either in a previous staff show or something else:



Without spoiling, tease us regarding what you will be doing in the staff show on Monday night: All I can say is... it's MACON'S TURN! ;)

