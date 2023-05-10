FTC Theatre Arts Returns to Don't Tell Mama

FTC Theatre Arts returns to the legendary Don't Tell Mama May 12th at 7pm with "In The Mix: A Cabaret Final." Featuring the talents of current students Hal Baas, Cece Morin, Autumnmargaret Walthers, and Sabrina Daysie Huancayo, this evening of songs and stories serves as their class final and some, their NYC debut!

The show is directed by Co-Head of Musical Theatre and Head of Vocal Production, Professor Mitchell Walker (No Reverse Records) with musical direction by Felipe Rondon. "This is our 4th cabaret brought to life on the infamous Don't Tell Mama stage," said Walker. "Cabaret is alive and well and lovingly being passed down to the next generation of storytellers. Proving that there's always work in this industry if you create it for yourself."

Concept Cabaret Creation is a premiere class at FTC Theatre Arts. Each student has been asked to prepare a 4-song set hitting the bullet points of cabaret: Opening Numbers, Standards, 11 O'clock Numbers, and Closers. The music will range from Broadway to R&B, and Pop to Jazz, taking us on a journey into the Gen Z POV.

FTC Theatre Arts program is located at Five Towns College in Dix Hills, Long Island. Five Towns College is a creative learning community that develops in students the knowledge, skills, and competencies necessary to pursue careers in the performing arts, media and communications, business and industry, and the teaching professions.

For reservations visit Click Here. The event will be CASH ONLY.

$5 COVER CHARGE plus $20 Food/Drink minimum.