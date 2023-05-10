FTC Theatre Arts Returns to Don't Tell Mama

The performance is May 12th at 7pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below Photo 1 Rachel Covey Is 100% Right In ONE WRONG TURN
Interview: Hometown Boy Anthony Nunziata Discusses His Café Carlyle Debut On May 12th Photo 2 Anthony Nunziata Prepares for Carlyle Debut May 12th
Photos: Oscar Williams Makes Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With WORKING TITLE Photo 3 Oscar Williams' WORKING TITLE Works For Him
Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some G Photo 4 Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

FTC Theatre Arts Returns to Don't Tell Mama

FTC Theatre Arts returns to the legendary Don't Tell Mama May 12th at 7pm with "In The Mix: A Cabaret Final." Featuring the talents of current students Hal Baas, Cece Morin, Autumnmargaret Walthers, and Sabrina Daysie Huancayo, this evening of songs and stories serves as their class final and some, their NYC debut!

The show is directed by Co-Head of Musical Theatre and Head of Vocal Production, Professor Mitchell Walker (No Reverse Records) with musical direction by Felipe Rondon. "This is our 4th cabaret brought to life on the infamous Don't Tell Mama stage," said Walker. "Cabaret is alive and well and lovingly being passed down to the next generation of storytellers. Proving that there's always work in this industry if you create it for yourself."

Concept Cabaret Creation is a premiere class at FTC Theatre Arts. Each student has been asked to prepare a 4-song set hitting the bullet points of cabaret: Opening Numbers, Standards, 11 O'clock Numbers, and Closers. The music will range from Broadway to R&B, and Pop to Jazz, taking us on a journey into the Gen Z POV.

FTC Theatre Arts program is located at Five Towns College in Dix Hills, Long Island. Five Towns College is a creative learning community that develops in students the knowledge, skills, and competencies necessary to pursue careers in the performing arts, media and communications, business and industry, and the teaching professions.

For reservations visit Click Here. The event will be CASH ONLY.

$5 COVER CHARGE plus $20 Food/Drink minimum.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD to Return for Pride Month Kickoff Concert Photo
54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD to Return for Pride Month Kickoff Concert

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD, a benefit for Planned Parnethood’s Action Fund, on Thursday June 8th at 9:30pm.

New York Youth Symphonys Musical Theater Songwriting Program Students to Perform at Joes P Photo
New York Youth Symphony's Musical Theater Songwriting Program Students to Perform at Joe's Pub

On Wednesday, May 17th at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater at 7pm, a live audience will have the unique chance to listen to songs written, composed, and arranged by the 2023 New York Youth Symphony's MTS cohort.

Chelsea Table + Stage Presents Flashback to Y2K: A 90s/00s Cabaret Photo
Chelsea Table + Stage Presents Flashback to Y2K: A 90s/00s Cabaret

The singers and dancers of GPC take audience members back to a time of boy bands, Britney, grunge, and puka shell necklaces with song and dance numbers to their favorite pop tunes from the 90s and 00s. This cabaret show blends a variety of high-energy ensemble dance numbers, with vocal performances by The Sirens, tap dancing, circus arts, and burlesque for one unforgettable evening.

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Ukulele Kids Club UKC Broadway Cabaret Fundraiser Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Ukulele Kids Club UKC Broadway Cabaret Fundraiser

The Ukulele Kids Club celebrated its 10th anniversary with its first in-person UKC Broadway Cabaret fundraiser on May 8th at The Green Room 42. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet here!


More Hot Stories For You

Paula Galloway to Make Cabaret Solo Debut With AGAINST TYPE at 54 BelowPaula Galloway to Make Cabaret Solo Debut With AGAINST TYPE at 54 Below
Reeve Carney to Return to Chelsea Table + Stage With Led Zeppelin Tribute in JuneReeve Carney to Return to Chelsea Table + Stage With Led Zeppelin Tribute in June
Amanda Andrews Premieres NOT QUITE YET at The Green Room 42 Next WeekAmanda Andrews Premieres NOT QUITE YET at The Green Room 42 Next Week
FTC Theatre Arts Returns to Don't Tell MamaFTC Theatre Arts Returns to Don't Tell Mama

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU