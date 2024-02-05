FIFTH AVENUE Run Extended at Don't Tell Mama; R.K. Greene Joins The Team

Susan Crawford & Dan Seidman's musical journey into Hell's Kitchen in 1928 extended until February 26. Currently playing Mondays at Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th St, New York City, at 7:00 p.m.

$25 Cover / $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person / CASH ONLY

Food Menu Available; Doors open at 6:15; RESERVATIONS HERE

After a month of SOLD-OUT shows, the extension - by popular demand - is offering more opportunities to see the show that "... is a must-see delightful tribute to a halcyon age" (ArtsIndependent.com).

Seidman & Crawford are now working with Producer R.K. Greene and The StoryLine Project (Broadway: Harmony & Peter and the Starcatcher; Off Broadway: Cougar the Musical & Terms of Endearment).

Max and Willy are business partners chasing the "American Dream," but who keep getting caught up in other people's schemes. Not this time! Bankrolled by Tommy Grace, the two immigrant childhood friends are determined to "go legit." Their Hell's Kitchen nightclub in the West 40's is designed to make patrons think they've arrived in the East 50's. What could go wrong? Plenty!

The spirited cast includes James Lynch, Davinia, Joseph Peterson, Beau Allen, Kevin Arnold, Adriana Vicinanzo and Christopher Sutton as "Maxwell" (Broadway: Spamalot; Barrymore Award winner, The Buddy Holly Story). Production directed by Andrea Andresakis (director, The Star Spangled Girl at Playwrights Horizons) with musical direction by Clare Cooper.

