FEMININE RAGE: MUSICALS EDITION Comes to 54 Below Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will present stars from The Notebook, “The Voice,” The Phantom of the Opera, and more in Feminine Rage: Musicals Edition on April 15, 2024, at 7:00pm.

Do you ever find yourself scrolling through your playlists, unsure of what to listen to? Song after song, nothing is hitting the spot? When suddenly out of nowhere you find it- the song that gets you back on your feet, ready to knock down anyone who stands in your way (and let’s be honest, it’s always a feminine rage anthem). Well what if we told you there was an opportunity for you to come see all of your favorite rage filled songs sung on one stage, no decision making necessary? We are proud to present… Feminine Rage: Musicals Edition! From cheating husbands to murderous boyfriends, these characters have been through it all and we are here to sing their songs and tell their stories. Join a cast of aspiring Broadway and pop performers for a night you won’t forget. So either “Get out and Stay Out” or “Bring it On,” because feminine rage is about to take over the stage!

Featuring Jessie Bittner, Julia De Vita (Rent, dir. Adam Pascal), Kaileigh Fiorillo, Sejal Joshi Rent, dir. Adam Pascal, No Hard Feelings, “Gossip Girl”), Jetta Juriansz (The Karate Kid: The Musical at Studio C, The Mystery of Edwin Drood at The Goodspeed Opera House), Gia Keddy (Long Island premiere of Alice By Heart at Studio 74), Sianha Kertcher, Tayla Madison (Inner Monologue podcast), Alexandra Mazzucchelli, Emma McDonald, Angelina Milici, Juliette Ojeda (The Notebook, “The Voice”), Olivia Reid, Alondra Schuck (Rent, dir. Adam Pascal), Sofia Shah, Jillian Michelle Smith, Shannon Summers, Alaina Surgener (No Hard Feelings, “Law & Order: SVU”), Jessica Wagner (The Phantom of the Opera national tour), and Lenka Z (“The Voice: Georgia,” “Georgia’s Got Talent” finalist) .

Music director James Stryska returns to 54 Below after musical directing countless shows at 54 Below, including 54 Sings The Glee Version. His credits also include music and lyrics + orchestrations for The Pyramid Musical (a Dance Moms Parody Musical). Produced by Sejal Joshi and Tayla Madison. Feminine Rage: Musicals Edition plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 15, 2024 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW 54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography. Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.