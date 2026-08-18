 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

FANDOM REUNITED to Bring Nostalgic Cabaret Night to The Green Room 42

Quint Paxton, Grace Wolf, Mickey Wirtz and others join producer Gabriela Torres for the pop-culture-inspired cabaret.

By:
FANDOM REUNITED to Bring Nostalgic Cabaret Night to The Green Room 42

FANDOM REUNITED: A NIGHT OF NOSTALGIA takes over The Green Room 42 on Sunday, September 6 at 9:30 p.m., bringing together a cast of emerging performers for a night of music, theater and unapologetic nostalgia.

Produced by Gabriela Torres, FANDOM REUNITED is all about the stories that stuck with us-the characters we couldn't stop talking about, the soundtracks we knew by heart and the fictional worlds we never really wanted to leave.

The evening features performances from Gabriela Torres (Producer), Quint Paxton, Grace Wolf, Mickey Wirtz, Finnian Burns, William Stiggers, Aubrey Goe, Bella Crider, Bryce Hayden, Nia Amate, Elijah Zurek, Nick Humphries, Steve Raymond and Heather Pressley.

Expect a night that leans into the fun of being a fan, with a lineup inspired by the pop-culture obsessions that shaped the performers themselves. Whether you're still quoting your favorite movie, rewatching the same comfort show for the hundredth time or have a fandom that never truly left you, there's something here to geek out about.

And if you can't make it to New York, you're covered: the September 6 performance will also be available via live stream.

FANDOM REUNITED: A NIGHT OF NOSTALGIA

Sunday, September 6, 2026
9:30 p.m.
The Green Room 42 - New York City
Live stream available

CAST: Gabriela Torres (Producer), Quint Paxton, Grace Wolf, Mickey Wirtz, Finnian Burns, William Stiggers, Aubrey Goe, Bella Crider, Bryce Hayden, Nia Amate, Elijah Zurek, Nick Humphries, Steve Raymond and Heather Pressley.

Tickets and live-stream information are available through The Green Room 42.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The Green Room 42
Upcoming Shows
DiGangi With A “G”
DiGangi With A “G”
8/18 - 8/18/2026
Troy: Crooner to the Stars
Troy: Crooner to the Stars
8/21 - 8/21/2026
Recent Articles
Interview: Peter Danish Honors Klaus Nomi in BC/EFA Benefit at The Green Room 42
Interview: Peter Danish Honors Klaus Nomi in BC/EFA Benefit at The Green Room 42
8/17/2026
Photos: Neyla Pekarek Performing THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42
Photos: Neyla Pekarek Performing THE QUEEN OF MUSIC Songs at Green Room 42
8/17/2026
Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Cabaret SHOWS

Flame: The Songs of Brady & Browne in Cabaret Flame: The Songs of Brady & Browne
54 Below (8/23-8/23) PHOTOS VIDEOS
DiGangi With A “G” in Cabaret DiGangi With A “G”
The Green Room 42 (8/18-8/18) PHOTOS
Let's Get Schooled: The Broadway Community Returns to the Classroom in Cabaret Let's Get Schooled: The Broadway Community Returns to the Classroom
Green Room 42 (8/26-8/26)
Troy: Crooner to the Stars in Cabaret Troy: Crooner to the Stars
The Green Room 42 (8/21-8/21)
Will Kelley: For the Record in Cabaret Will Kelley: For the Record
Laurie Beechman Theatre (8/29-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Anti-Album Release Concert in Cabaret The Anti-Album Release Concert
54 Below (11/29-11/29)
Martin Bonventre: Swingin’ in a New Dimension in Cabaret Martin Bonventre: Swingin’ in a New Dimension
54 Below (11/12-11/12)
Justin Vivian Bond: Madame Stanley in Cabaret Justin Vivian Bond: Madame Stanley
Joe's Pub (9/20-9/20)
Murray Hill: A Murray Little Christmas in Cabaret Murray Hill: A Murray Little Christmas
Joe's Pub (12/15-12/15)
Ron Drotos and Friends: Featuring Lina Koutrakos, Dorian Woodruff, and Juliet Ewing in Cabaret Ron Drotos and Friends: Featuring Lina Koutrakos, Dorian Woodruff, and Juliet Ewing
Pangea (10/29-10/29)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets