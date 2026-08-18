FANDOM REUNITED to Bring Nostalgic Cabaret Night to The Green Room 42
Quint Paxton, Grace Wolf, Mickey Wirtz and others join producer Gabriela Torres for the pop-culture-inspired cabaret.
FANDOM REUNITED: A NIGHT OF NOSTALGIA takes over The Green Room 42 on Sunday, September 6 at 9:30 p.m., bringing together a cast of emerging performers for a night of music, theater and unapologetic nostalgia.
Produced by Gabriela Torres, FANDOM REUNITED is all about the stories that stuck with us-the characters we couldn't stop talking about, the soundtracks we knew by heart and the fictional worlds we never really wanted to leave.
The evening features performances from Gabriela Torres (Producer), Quint Paxton, Grace Wolf, Mickey Wirtz, Finnian Burns, William Stiggers, Aubrey Goe, Bella Crider, Bryce Hayden, Nia Amate, Elijah Zurek, Nick Humphries, Steve Raymond and Heather Pressley.
Expect a night that leans into the fun of being a fan, with a lineup inspired by the pop-culture obsessions that shaped the performers themselves. Whether you're still quoting your favorite movie, rewatching the same comfort show for the hundredth time or have a fandom that never truly left you, there's something here to geek out about.
And if you can't make it to New York, you're covered: the September 6 performance will also be available via live stream.
FANDOM REUNITED: A NIGHT OF NOSTALGIA
Sunday, September 6, 2026
9:30 p.m.
The Green Room 42 - New York City
Live stream available
CAST: Gabriela Torres (Producer), Quint Paxton, Grace Wolf, Mickey Wirtz, Finnian Burns, William Stiggers, Aubrey Goe, Bella Crider, Bryce Hayden, Nia Amate, Elijah Zurek, Nick Humphries, Steve Raymond and Heather Pressley.
Tickets and live-stream information are available through The Green Room 42.
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