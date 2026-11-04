Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
FALLing Slowly Cabaret at 54 Below Set for Thanksgiving Week Showcasing Rising Artists
The production will be staged at 54 Below in New York City and features a live band and new performers.
54 BELOW will present FALLing Slowly on November 24th, 2026 at 9:30pm. A cabaret of 12 artists, a live band, and a love for folk-inspired music will take the stage to bring the calm beauty of autumn to life.
Amid the rush of holiday prep and the passing of colorful leaves, this show will help audience members take a moment to admire the art of being calm and being present. FALLing Slowly brings an intimate evening of folk-inspired musical theatre and singer-songwriter classics to 54 Below. Featuring music from Once and Hadestown alongside songs by artists like Carole King and Joni Mitchell, the concert blends acoustic-inspired arrangements and storytelling that captures the warmth and nostalgia of autumn. From beloved classics to unexpected musical theatre favorites, FALLing Slowly celebrates the songs that make us feel at home.
FALLing Slowly is co-produced and directed by Tori Cutalo and Bella Generazo, with a company of primarily emerging musical theatre performers music directed by Tyler Arle. The show will feature performances by Roy Gantz (The Sound of Music National Tour), Bella Brodine, Anthony Cangiamila, Richard Diamond, Nicole Donato, Delaney Dorsey, Diana Martucci, Isha Narayanan, Erin Pellegrini, Erin Rausch, Tori Cutalo and Bella Generazo.
FALLing Slowly plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 24, 2026 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $41.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
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