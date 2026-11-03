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Video: APPLAUSE FOR THE DAMNED at Don't Tell Mama Features Songs From HAMILTON, WICKED and More

Six clips from the Don't Tell Mama show feature music direction by Darnell White and production by Colette Ambo.

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Watch videos of six performances from APPLAUSE FOR THE DAMNED, a live evening of villain and antagonist songs held at Don't Tell Mama on October 28, 2026, drew material from HADESTOWN, HAMILTON, WICKED and other musicals. The event was produced by Colette Ambo, with music direction by Darnell White

In the first clip, Lauren Jannetti sings "Flowers" from HADESTOWN, with music and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell. The second video features Bailee Gull performing "Burn" from HAMILTON, by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Annemarie Adriana appears in the third video with "I Will Prevail" from WONDERLAND, a score by Frank Wildhorn and Jack Murphy. Rhe Arbon follows in the fourth clip with "Last Midnight" from INTO THE WOODS, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

The fifth video presents Adam McDonald & Company performing "Wild" from THE LOST BOYS, written by The Rescues. In the sixth clip, Paulina Hill sings "No Good Deed" from WICKED, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The description for that video notes the participation of Colette Ambo and Rhe Arbon alongside Hill.

Darnell White provided music direction across all of the performances, and Colette Ambo is credited as producer of the October 28 event at Don't Tell Mama.

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