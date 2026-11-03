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Video: Inside THE LARRY RAY SHOW Cabaret at Green Room 42

The clips comes from a live edition of the cabaret-style show directed by Christof Krumenacker.

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Watch video footage from THE LARRY RAY SHOW at The Green Room 42, shows Larry Ray and friends performing songs from The Prom, The Wild Party, The Waiting, and more. The cast also performs songs by Chappell Roan, Celine Dion, John Legend, and more.

THE LARRY RAY SHOW is written, produced and hosted by Ray and is directed by Christof Krumenacker. For the evening, Ray was backed by a band led by music director and pianist Dr. Mory Ortman, with Ramiro Sharif Bruno on guitar, George Franklin on bass, Baily Giles on saxophone, Keenan Lyons on violin and Charlie Schefft on percussion.

As previously reported, THE LARRY RAY SHOW returned to The Green Room 42 on Monday, October 12, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. The edition was open to in-person audiences in New York City and was also livestreamed. The format blends the energy of a late-night talk show with the intimacy of cabaret, and the evening was billed as featuring live music, comedy and audience interaction.

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