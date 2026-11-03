Videos: Ali Ewoldt Sings Songs From PHANTOM, LES MISÉRABLES, and MY FAIR LADY at 54 Below

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up











Ali Ewoldt performed songs from THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, LES MISÉRABLES, THE KING AND I, and MY FAIR LADY in three clips from her October 6 concert at 54 Below in New York. The set drew on roles she has played on Broadway as well as music from earlier in her career, including Disney songs and musical theater standards.

In the first video, Ewoldt is joined by Anna Zavelson for "Think of Me" from THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. Ewoldt became the first Asian-American to star on Broadway as Christine Daaé in Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, a role that Zavelson eventually took on.

The second clip is a mashup of "In My Life" from LES MISÉRABLES and "I Have Dreamed" from THE KING AND I. Both shows are among the roles Ewoldt has played.

A third clip features Ewoldt singing "I Could Have Danced All Night" from MY FAIR LADY.

The concert took place at 54 Below, the New York venue that bills itself as Broadway's Supper Club. Other recent 54 Below engagements have included Jeanna de Waal's concert featuring songs from DIANA, THE MUSICAL, Mary Poppins, and The Sound of Music.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming