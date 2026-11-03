Review: Adam Lambert Brings Halloween Magic to Café Carlyle

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American Idol star Adam Lambert brought his full rockstar energy to the iconic Café Carlyle on Friday October 30, 2026. The show benefited Lambert’s Feel Something Foundation, a non-profit organization in support of LGBTQ+ human rights. The stage was set for Halloween with a dramatic gothic flower arrangement and candelabras atop the piano. Lambert was in full-on vampire-esque glam, with thick mauve eye shadow and an outfit styled by Nikita Vlassenko. Lambert loosely arranged the set list around Halloween-inspired tunes, kicking off the night with a sultry, slow cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Bad Moon Rising.” The final note faded right into “I Put a Spell on You,” drawing cheers from the crowd.

The star covered an impressive array of musical genres, from a medley of some of his favorite 90s grunge songs to Jeff Buckley’s hauntingly quiet and simple “Lilac Wine,” a slow, romantic “Wicked Game” and an electrifying rendition of Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black.” He went through some highlights from his original songs too, including acoustic versions of “Eat U Alive” and “Porcelain” from his latest album, ADAM (2026). He was backed by a fantastic three-piece band (piano, bass and drums). He kept the show’s pace light and breezy, moving swiftly from one song to another and occasionally interjecting reminiscences about Halloween (like celebrating it as a child with a bizarre event at SeaWorld).

Lambert’s powerful voice and easy charm made the evening magnetic, even as he was jokingly apologizing for not being more prepared. He shared that he’d just moved to New York and put this concert together somewhat at the last minute, asking the audience if it was OK that he was occasionally referencing song lyrics (the crowd emphatically replied “yes”). “This is just a scarf holder, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Adam said with a smile, touching the tablet stand that held the sheet music.

He was right at home at the Carlyle, bantering with the audience between songs. When he heard a woman towards the front singing along on “Dust in the Wind,” he teased, “Who’s my backup singer down there? How many boys did you make out with to this song?” Later, before launching into the next song, he joked, “No singing along on this one, OK? We can make out later if you want. I’ll dangle that carrot.”

Towards the end of the night, Lambert sincerely thanked everyone in the audience for supporting the Feel Something Foundation, which especially focused on supporting LGBTQ+ youth, with a special emphasis on trans youth, because it’s really hard to be a trans child right now. He ended with an uplifting message, that he’s really hoping “for a beautiful rabbit hole to the other side” of this mad world. That, of course, segued into “Mad World,” which Lambert famously performed on American Idol. The quiet acoustic cover highlighted Lambert’s amazing voice – he hit the mellow, angsty notes of the song perfectly. When Lambert announced that the next song would be the night’s last, the room collectively sighed, not wanting the concert to be over. He did a high-energy version of his original torch song, “Soaked,” and left the stage. Shouts of “encore” and “one more song” brought him back for one final song, a thrilling cover of Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” that absolutely enraptured the crowd. Here’s hoping the new New Yorker is back soon for another solo show at the Carlyle.

Learn more about Adam Lambert, where to follow him online and how to support the Feel Something Foundation at adamlambert.net

Find more upcoming shows at Cafe Carlyle on their website here.

Photo credit: Tori Agosta (@victoria_agosta)

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