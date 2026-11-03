Review: Bill Kocis Reads Right In THE BOOK OF BILL at Don't Tell Mama

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The cabaret industry picked up a new light in its firmament last month when Bill Kocis played THE BOOK OF BILL, his first-ever show, at Don’t Tell Mama. The one-time musical theater actor and current real estate agent dusted off his “Book” and put it on its feet in this musical cabaret about the life of a working stage actor, including the ups, the downs, and the all-arounds. For those not in the know, an actor’s “Book” is the binder in which is kept all of the sheet music of all of the songs that make up their audition repertoire. Since Thespis first stepped onto the stage (or more like George M. Cohan), actors performing in musicals have had to audition, and they’ve had to pick and choose the songs that, best, suited their needs and showcased their abilities. Then they rehearse these songs with their voice teachers and accompanists, and get them down to cuttings that they think will get them the job. Remember the scene in Beaches when Bette Midler auditioned with the cutting of “The Glory of Love?” That’s what we’re talking about, here. Well, Bill Kocis was a rather successful stage actor back in the day, landing important jobs through auditions fed by the songs in his book, the same book that he carries onto the stage with him, the same book from which he has curated the songs in his show. And, friends, Bill is wonderful, and so is the show.

A puckish gent with a mischievous demeanor about him, Bill Kocis is a natural for the cabaret stage. If there were nerves felt during his October 26th performance, they didn’t show. He delivers his monologues with ease and self-assurance, a frequent askew smile or cocked eyebrow, and, when the story calls for it, a totally open expressiveness of face that renders more genuine the moments of quiet contemplation that occasionally accompany his storytelling journey. He relates well to his audience and he isn’t afraid to look at them, which is sometimes a stumbling block in the outings of fledgling cabaret artists. Bill may be new to the game, but he doesn’t read that way. It feels like he’s been doing this for a while now; maybe that is because he is a natural, and maybe it is because he works with Eric Michael Gillett, one of the best cabaret directors on the scene today. Whatever the combination of confidence with which Bill is building his NEW book, it’s working for him.

For his maiden voyage as a club artist, Bill has worked with Musical Director Michael Lavine (another win for the project) to create a solid set list out of his red three ring binder, and the twosome have made the wise decision to keep the songs simple. Since the trajectory in our eyes involves the audition process and the songs utilized in a career that included roles in Tommy, Man of LaMancha, A Funny Thing Happened… and Grease, it is to everyone’s benefit that Bill is presenting the compositions in their purest form, with the author’s original intent intact. Bill’s a fine singer and an engaging actor, and these three to four minute musical monologues showcase the skills that landed him those gigs. As for the non-musical monologues, Bill shares his stories comfortably, as though he were talking to a bunch of chums over a drink or giving a talk to the Drama Department at his alma mater. It feels as though the time was taken to craft a script, but it also feels like Bill is speaking off the cuff, only with a solid sense of time allotment: the stories do not play as loquacious, but they also don't feel we're getting the Reader's Digest version. He’s working within a structure befitting a proper cabaret show, and this is a proper cabaret show. It is rare, in this aficionado’s experience, for a first timer to come out of the gate so well-prepared, but Kocis and co. got it done, and good luck to them, I say. It’s a pretty impressive nightclub debut - in fact, there is only one real critique to be observed: More please. At fifty minutes, THE BOOK OF BILL is a little scant. Kocis is a pleasure to watch in action, and to hear in action, and his stories are good, so Bill and his fellow creatives might consider diving a little deeper, mining a little more material, and making the production an even sixty minutes. As Greta Garbo once said, “Don’t be stingy, baby.” Bill and his cabaret show both deserve a little more - so does the audience.

As for the music in THE BOOK OF BILL, it is, all of it, very enjoyable. Mr. Lavine has provided Mr. Kocis with the acting moments one might have expected during his OG auditions, while supplying him with arrangements that don’t stray far from those try outs, allowing Kocis to stay in the music and the moment. Whether working off of a comedy number that comes naturally to a character actor (like a magnificent “Singin’ in the Bathtub” from Show of Shows) or delivering true heartbreak (in a stunning “What More Can I Say?” from Falsettos), Bill Kocis is equal to the task. And he does ride a metaphysical swing back and forth between the comedy (“Mooning” from Grease) and the drama (evening highlight “What You’d Call a Dream” from Diamonds), even landing, for a while, at downright creepy in an enthralling Uncle Ernie segment from Tommy. Bill’s versatility is showing, and it’s easy to see why he was so oft-employed in the business of show, especially in a section of the script focusing on the musical The Secret Garden that makes use of the song “Does the Moment Ever Come” (from Just So), rather than any material from the actual musical in question. It is also easy to understand why he walked away and into a different life (one that includes a successful side hustle as a baker), due to a frank and honest recounting of the incident involving the musical Titanic that led him to the difficult decision to step back from performing. The storytelling in this particular chapter of THE BOOK OF BILL is spectacular. Kocis pulls no punches when it comes to illustrating the humiliation of the Titanic story, indeed any story that shows the pitfalls of the life of an actor. It is his willingness to humiliate himself with these true reminiscences that lock it in, for, as a storyteller, you have to be on board to tell the truth, be it the good stuff, the horrible stuff, or the great stuff, and great is where Bill’s cabaret (and real) story ends, with a life, a career, a daughter, and a baking business. So, whether considering the clever conceit of the show, the effectiveness of the script, or the quality of the music in THE BOOK OF BILL, we’re looking at a bona fide new artist for the cabaret scene here, and an agreeable addition to the community. Welcome home, Bill! Well done, you!

Bill Kocis has played all his current dates for THE BOOK OF BILL but keep an eye on the Don't Tell Mama website HERE for potential future performances and other great shows.

Bill Kocis can be found online HERE.

THIS is the IG page for SUGAR DADDY BAKER.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

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