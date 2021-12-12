Eric Michael Gillett & Carole Demas to Present JOYFUL SPIRITS This December

Legendary Broadway/TV star Carole Demas and fellow Broadway and TV star Eric Michael Gillett are together at last, performing a variety of their favorite songs, lifting your holiday heart with their festive cabaret/concert, Joyful Spirits, Live and On Demand. Mr. Gillett and Ms. Demas have appeared in many of the same concerts and fundraisers but have never sung together. Here, they reach their long-cherished goal, joining in a performance of their own, reaching you wherever you are. Through their long and highly praised careers they have crossed paths and shared stages with many of the same people, but at different times. These two unforgettable actors/singers create a variety of memorable pleasures: "The Journey", "They Were You", "Summer Me, Winter Me", etc., many holiday favorites (I'll Be Home for Christmas, Merry Christmas Darling, etc.) and others, taking you on a delightful, nostalgic and emotional cabaret ride, just in time for the holidays. Audiences can look forward to a warm engaging evening of songs and stories.

Music Director/Arranger Ian Herman (Broadway credits include "Jelly's Last Jam", "The Who's Tommy", "Song And Dance", "Swing", and "Laughing Room Only" with Jackie Mason) on piano.

As the holiday season draws closer, which again promises to be different from other holiday seasons of the past, the stars invite you to join them, to sit back, grab a glass of wine, a scotch or a cup of tea, turn up the volume and maybe sing along at home, as they entertain you. For more info and tickets, please visit: https://www.musae.me/skylightrun/experiences/1195/legendary-broadway.

Tickets by phone, too: (646) 481-9890

Tickets range from 5.00 ( do you need a smile?) and up. Whatever is comfortable is appreciated. We thank you for your support.

Eric Michael Gillett is an award-winning director and performer. As a director and writer, he conceived and directed the 2010/11 Big Apple Circus for Lincoln Center, as well as the revues Dirty Little Songs and Thirty-Whatever. For Carnegie Mellon, he directed A Little Night Music, and his work appeared in the Montreal Fringe Festival, the Samuel French Short Play Festival, and at SoHo Playhouse. He has conceived/directed acts for Broadway's Jarrod Spector, Jessie Mueller, Mandy Gonzalez, Kelli Barrett, KT Sullivan, Karen Akers, among others. He conceived the solo show, Cast of Thousands (Wyoming Theatre Festival), directed by his collaborator on Some Say Love, Arthur Masella. Film/television: Quantico, Wu Tang: An American Saga, FBI: Most Wanted, The Loudest Voice, The Blacklist, Daredevil, The Mysteries of Laura, The Producers, Maid in Manhattan, Law & Order and Ed. Broadway: Sweet Smell of Success, The Frogs, and Kiss Me, Kate. New York City Opera: Cinderella, Candide. New York City Ballet: Seven Deadly Sins. Las Vegas: Bal du Moulin Rouge, Hallelujah Hollywood. A recipient of 6 Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC) Awards (Outstanding Director 3x, Major Male Artist, Special Production, Male Vocalist), as well as the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Dick Gallagher Award, Mr. Gillett has performed in major venues across the United States, including the Tillis Center, Feinstein's at the Regency, Feinstein's/54 Below, the Russian Tea Room, the Brownsville Concert Series and many others. His one man show, Cast of Thousands, has been performed in concert in dozens of venues and, as a theatrical event, it premiered at the Wyoming Theater Festival where he performed 17 characters, all defined by music and lyric. For eleven years, Eric Michael was the ringmaster of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey, The Greatest Show on Earth.

Carole Demas: stole the hearts of audiences and critics alike with her captivating and critically acclaimed creation of "Sandy" in Broadway's iconic, original GREASE. Her 60 year career has included thousands of leading role performances on and Off-Broadway and in regional theater. Carole originated the title role in the premiere production of Stephen Schwartz's THE BAKER'S WIFE. Among her other roles: two years at New York's Sullivan St. Playhouse as Luisa in THE FANTASTICKS and the creation of original ingénue leads in Fred Ebb's MORNING SUN; RONDELAY (director Cyril Ritchard, choreographer Jacques d'Amboise); Oscar Brand's HOW TO STEAL AN ELECTION (opposite Clifton Davis); Tom Jones & Harvey Schmidt's PHILEMON and THE BONE ROOM among others. In major regional theatres: Philia (A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM); Regina (ANOTHER PART OF THE FOREST); Angel (CELEBRATION); Wanda (ENTER LAUGHING); Corrie (BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, with Joan Bennett) and singing for The Champlain and NY Shakespeare Festivals for multiple seasons. On TV, 12 years starring with lifelong friend, Paula Janis, in TV's most successful regional show for children, THE MAGIC GARDEN (3 Albums, one Grammy nominee and 40 years of of live Family Concerts in tri-state venues); guest starring roles in classic nighttime dramas (KOJAK, MANNIX, BARNABY JONES, ROUTE 66, FANTASTIC JOURNEY, others); recurring roles on daytime soaps, as well as film, Concerts and Cabaret in many major NYC venues (Feinstein's/54 Below, The Laurie Beechman Theater, Signature Theater, The Town Hall, Merkin Hall, Lang Concert Hall, Lincoln Center Library Theater, Birdland, The Russian Tea Room, others). With Bway Star Sarah Rice, their tribute show to Bway Writers Tom Jones &Harvey Schmidt won a Bistro Award. Carole is featured on the recently released album, JONES & SCHMIDT, HIDDEN TREASURES 1951-2001. Throughout her long career, she has also been featured in hundreds of commercials.

Ian Herman: Award-winning Musical Director, pianist, and composer. His career spans decades in the theater community including Broadway shows, Off-Broadway Shows concerts and cabaret work. In 1999 he was honored to receive the prestigious Backstage Bistro Award for Best Music Director. He has worked with such luminary artists as Jane Olivor, Donna McKechnie, Sharon McNight, Anita Morris, Judy Kaye, Tom Andersen, Karen Mason, Sharon McNight, Marilyn Sokol, Angela LaGreca, Carole Demas, Carole J. Bufford, and Joy Behar in nightclubs in New York and around the country. Broadway credits include Jelly's Last Jam, The Who's Tommy, Song and Dance, Laughing Room Only with Jackie Mason and Swing.

