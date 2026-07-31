Ephraim Sykes, Casey Likes, Isaac Mizrahi and More to Play 54 Below in August

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Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Ephraim Sykes, Casey Likes, Isaac Mizrahi, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, and Britani Bateman, among other stars from Broadway and cabaret.

Billy Stritch: MY YEAR WITH Tony Bennett – CELEBRATING 100 YEARS OF AN ICON – AUGUST 2 & 3 AT 7PM

The performance on Aug. 3 will also be livestreamed.

To celebrate the 100th birthday of one of the greatest singers ever, legendary pianist and singer Billy Stritch shares some of his favorite Tony Bennett songs along with stories from the year he spent at the piano by Tony's side. From their first gig in West Virginia to the last show in San Francisco, it was a wild, unforgettable ride—full of surprises, great music, and nights playing for packed houses of devoted fans. There was truly no one like Tony Bennett, and while he deserves to be celebrated always, this year makes it especially meaningful.

In this show created for 54 Below, Billy will perform his personal Tony Bennett favorite selections including “For Once In My Life,” “This Is All I Ask,” and “Watch What Happens,” and will be joined by a trio of world class musicians.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ephraim Sykes: FOR THE RECORD – AUGUST 4 & 5 AT 7PM

Ephraim Sykes (The Fear Of 13, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Our Town, Hairspray Live!) returns to 54 Below with For The Record, an evening celebrating and honoring the music—both past and present—that shaped his life. From the gospel church of his childhood to the records that echoed through his family home, these are the sounds, voices, and spirits that inspired him and guided him to this moment: standing on stage, premiering his first single. Follow Ephraim through a night that brings his journey full circle, as he connects the roots of his past with the promise of his future.

Directed by Heather Arnson, with music direction by Manny Houston (Illinoise, Freestyle Love Supreme). Joined by vocalists Olutayo Bosede (Moulin Rouge!) and D.R. King (The Voice).

Ephraim Sykes was nominated for a Tony, Grammy, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Award for his performance as David Ruffin in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. He recently starred in the 2024 Broadway revival of Our Town, directed by Kenny Leon, earning a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance and can currently be seen as Man 4 in Broadway's The Fear Of 13. Other Broadway credits include Hamilton (also streaming on Disney+), Motown The Musical, Disney's Newsies, Memphis, and Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Off-Broadway, Sykes starred in Pal Joey at City Center Encores, co-starred in Black No More (The New Group, Antonyo Award nom.), Rent (New World Stages), and Bye Bye Birdie at the Kennedy Center. On screen, Sykes was seen in Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit as well as the HBO series Vinyl, Luke Cage (Marvel/Netflix), Crisis in Six Scenes (Amazon), Russian Doll (Netflix), and in the NBC live broadcast of Hairspray Live! opposite Ariana Grande, earning an MTV Movie + TV Awards nomination for Best Musical Moment: “You Can't Stop the Beat.”

$74.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $118.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STAR STONE: CL*T CULT – AUGUST 4 AT 9:30PM

V Day Award Recipient Star Stone makes her 54 Below debut with a brand new solo show! In Star Stone: Clt Cult*, the talented star of Edinburgh Fringe's Villain Era and #MeToo explores the provocative and hot topic of OneTaste, the sexual wellness cult that recently went to trial and its founders were found guilty. With original lyrics and music by Star Stone and FX's Adults' Charlie O Connor, Ms. Stone gathered stories from her time spent in OneTaste—and will tell them all and even rotate characters, remembering some very wild and awkward erotic moments along the way.

From “Narcissist” to “Red Flags”… and “Vagina,” Star engages musical comedy in this one-woman storytelling show that highlights the dangers of spiritualized intimacy and eroticized “healing.” Clt Cult* premiered at the NY Fringe at the wild project and is said to be a “jaw-dropping drama and a dark comedy” (Lavender after Dark), and its “urgency is undeniable” (Theater Beyond Broadway).

This is a show that will keep you on the edge of your seat wanting to know what happens next in this wild tale.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RE-ARRANGED: A NIGHT OF NEW ARRANGEMENTS – AUGUST 5 AT 9:30PM

Back by popular demand! Step into an evening of bold harmonies and beautiful reinvention at Re-Arranged: A Night of New Arrangements. This intimate concert experience celebrates the artistry, power, and nuance of femme voices through thoughtfully crafted duet and trio arrangements that give your favorite songs a fresh perspective.

Featuring original arrangements by Sydney Stephan, hosted by Sabina Demidovich and performances by over 30 of New York City's most exceptional femme artists, Re-Arranged highlights connection, collaboration, and musical storytelling at its finest. From harmonies to reinterpretations, each pairing offers something familiar yet entirely new.

Produced by Productions by Stephan, Re-Arranged is a one-night-only celebration of femme creativity, musical excellence, and the art of collaboration.

Featuring Adriana Aquino Andino, Mya Bodnick, Ashlen Boresow, Bianca Calisi, Bridgette Caroline, Leilani Carr, Ryan J. Charest, Ross Coughlin, Sabina Demidovich, Shae Duggan, Leyla Eames, Gabrielle Farley, Vicky Fleisch, Matthew Gardner, Bridget Gooley, Lauren Hartley, Allie Henzler, Mason Jett, Greyson Lynch, Rose Madsen, Molly Oubre, Angel Owens, Lexi Paolino, Alexis Richelle, Allison Santos Lezama, Sydney Stephan, Izzy Vilardi Tedora, Johanna Thornsberry, Abby Zeets, and Michelle Zink-Muñoz.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Casey Likes: BACK TO THE PAST – AUGUST 6–8 AT 7PM

The performance on Aug. 8 will also be livestreamed.

Back by popular demand! At 24 years old, Casey Likes (Back to the Future: The Musical, Heathers Off-Broadway) is relatively new to the scene (and life). But with a professional career already spanning over 18 years, there's, not surprisingly, a lot for him to reflect upon. Join Casey at 54 Below as he recounts the music he listened to, the artists who shaped him, and much more—all of which can be revisited thanks to his time traveling abilities. Come prepared to go back in time as you travel through a musical landscape featuring songs from early 2000s pop, rock and roll, R&B, and more.

$74.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $118.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees)–$124 premium seating (includes $14 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 HOLDS SPACE: FOR GOOD – AUGUST 7 AT 9:30PM

54 Holds Space: For Good, the second edition of 54 Holds Space, is a tribute to musical theatre trends as seen on TikTok and in pop culture. After a successful first edition, co-producers/directors Ethan Sadkowski and Jacob Phillips return with even more hits ranging from “New Money” to “For Good.”

Music direction by Halle Mitchell. Featuring Katherine Abel, William Alexander, Ashley Castillo, Ben Cavallo-Smith, Olivia Conti, Kristen Das, Hope Elivia, Ella Grace Greene, Noah Grismer, Izzy Knapp, Sara Min, Sonja Otero, Lussi Pearl, Echo Deva Picone, Izzey Riley, Lily Schantz, and Mary Grace Smith.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – AUGUST 8 & 22 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning. 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! returns with a brand new lineup celebrating the greatest Broadway songs of all time.

Music direction by Robert Frost on Aug. 8 and Isaac Harlan on Aug. 22. The Aug. 8 performance will feature Ethan Hardy Benson, John Easterlin, Kendra Foster McBride, MOIPEI, Schuyler Iona Press, Michael Winther, and more.

The Aug. 22 performance will feature John Easterlin, Tommy Ferolano, Kylie Heyman, Nick Manna, Sophie Rapeijko, Skye Stauffer, Jenny Lee Stern, and Michael Winther.

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jason Graae: IT'S A GRAAE NIGHT FOR SINGING! – AUGUST 9 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand! In A Graae Night For Singing, Jason Graae explores his Graae-ness, his beloved parents, and the colorful people in his life while performing songs from his Broadway career.

Musical direction by Gerald Sternbach. Featuring special guest Glen Fretwell. Broadway credits include A Grand Night For Singing, Falsettos, Stardust, and Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCHUYLER IONA PRESS PLAYS HERSELF – AUGUST 10 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. Encore by popular demand! Actress and singer/songwriter Schuyler Iona Press brings her acclaimed original music and signature wit to 54 Below.

She began performing original music at venues including The Bitter End and Rockwood Music Hall. Her first solo show, 13th Grade Prom, won the audience award at the 2022 Chain Theater Festival, and she is currently writing a full-length musical while participating in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Writers Workshop.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jack Roden: MY DAYS, FEAT. John Cardoza & MORE! – AUGUST 10 AT 9:30PM

Rising Broadway star Jack Roden makes his 54 Below debut with My Days, tracing the music and moments that launched his career from college senior to leading man.

Featuring special guests John Cardoza, Emily DeMartino, Josh Jordan, and Erin Morton. $52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RYAN JAMES MONROE – AUGUST 11 AT 7PM

Powerhouse vocalist Ryan James Monroe makes his 54 Below solo debut in an evening blending storytelling with original interpretations of beloved songs.

Music direction by Tracy Stark. Produced by Lindsay Wormser. Featuring special guest Caleb Albert, Stephanie Ainsworth, Eliah B. Johnson, Mark Klett, Zachary McIntyre, Chris McWilliams, Sarah Overton, and Sunny Sheu.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CABARET FOR THE CHRONICALLY DRAMATIC – AUGUST 11 AT 9:30PM

Join a cast of powerhouse vocalists for an evening of dramatic, emotionally charged musical theatre selections from Broadway favorites and cult classics, including Labyrinth, Next to Normal, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Pippin.

Produced by Gabrielle Karyss, with music direction by Rakesh Mangru.

Featuring Miguel Amell, Faith Angeline, Callista Dillinger, Reece Emery, Brynden Foster, Ashley Greco, Bethany Griffin, Gabriela Henriquez, Mandi Marko, Mia McCarthy, Cydney McQuillan-Grace, Kimora Mitchell, Sophie Pugh, Sophia Quintero, Maggie Stephens, Olivia Terpin, and Cheyenne Viera.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Isaac Mizrahi HOORAY – AUGUST 12–15 AT 7PM

Entertainment and fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi returns to 54 Below for his annual summer residency with an evening of music, comedy, storytelling, and his acclaimed jazz band.

Isaac Mizrahi has worked as a performer, host, writer, designer, and producer for more than 30 years. He recently made his Broadway debut in Chicago as Amos Hart.

$96.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $157 premium seating (includes $17 in fees)–$162.50 premium seating (includes $17.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 GOES CLASSIC ROCK (PT. 2): THE MOODY BLUES – AUGUST 12 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Erin Gerasimovich and Jamiel T Burkhart return with a celebration of The Moody Blues and progressive rock artists including Pink Floyd, Genesis, Supertramp, and Electric Light Orchestra. Executive production by Kenneth Gerasimovich, with music direction by Matt Everingham.

Featuring Miguel Amell, Noah Barson, Courtney Burnett, Blaze Dalio, Quinn Dembecki, Leigh Dillon, Brynden Foster, Giuliana Gallone, Calista Garcia, Carter Harvey, Adama Joy, Giovanna Marchese, Honey Marmalade, Ragan McKenna, McKenna OGrodnick, Milan Parodie, Lauren Robinson, Lindsay Rose, Molly Scott, Justin Turner, Ava Diane Tyson, and Paula Ward.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MUSIC BY MATTHEW MEADE – AUGUST 13 AT 9:30PM

54 Below presents Music by Matthew Meade, featuring original songs by Meade alongside special guests from the New York theatre community.

Music direction by Trevor P. Bourland. Featuring Dean Cestari, Landry Champlin, Tatianna Córdoba, and Alex Vinh. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

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