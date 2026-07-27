Cabaret Roundup: July 27-August 2 – Doug E. Fresh, Christine Andreas & More

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including free outdoor concerts, SIX and Some Like It Hot star Adrianna Hicks, and more.

PS: In addition to these events, make sure to check out our roundup of free concerts this week and our list of free outdoor concerts for Summer 2026.

Adrianna Hicks (SIX, SOME LIKE IT HOT) at the Green Room 42

Mon. July 27 at 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Embark on a journey throughout the life and career of one of Broadway’s leading ladies, Adrianna Hicks, as she shares her life’s story through beloved tunes known by all! Adrianna Hicks’ presentation of “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” is a heartfelt cabaret designed to inspire others to have the courage to go wherever their own path is leading, no matter how crazy the road may look ahead! Prepare to ‘ease on down’ multiple roads of music and experience a powerful journey through sound: blending classic Broadway influences with fresh, contemporary vibes you don’t wanna miss! At its core, Oh, The Places You’ll Go is about connection—honoring the past, embracing the present, and sharing a message that resonates beyond the stage: to follow love, no matter where life may take you.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19. There is no item minimum. Livestream tickets are available for $25.

Stevie Holland : A Summer Soirée Celebrating “Talk to Your Tomatoes” at 54 Below

July 28 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Internationally acclaimed jazz recording artist, lyricist and performer Stevie Holland returns to 54 Below for a special performance celebrating her latest album, Talk to Your Tomatoes, with material including jazz, theater and pop classics, as well as Holland’s originals. Praised for her vocal warmth, lyrical intelligence, and the emotional range that she brings to everything she touches, Holland’s performances sparkle with jazz precision and theatrical intuition, and the broad appeal of her albums has led them to chart on jazz, smooth jazz, traditional pop and standard radio stations nationally. The theater community knows her best for her collaborations with award-winning composer Gary William Friedman, most notably, Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter, for which she wrote the book and starred in off-Broadway with direction by Richard Maltby, Jr. The filmed version of the show earned Holland a Best Actress in a Feature Film Award at the Culver City Film Festival and currently streams on Amazon Prime/BroadwayHD.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Christine Andreas : S’Wonderful… at 54 Below

July 30-31 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

S’WONDERFUL… is just that! Christine Andreas reflects on 2,000 plus years (well, a small portion of them) as she performs an elegant and stylishly urban mix of the very best of the American Songbook, old and new. From Berlin to Bacharach, Gershwin to Billy Joel, Kern to Cahn, not to mention a taste of Rodgers with Hammerstein and Hart, Mancini, Mercer, Hoagy and so more!

Tickets: Tickets start at $29.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

UBB 40th Anniversary Celebration: BreakBeat Lou & Lord Finesse / Diamond D / Grand Puba / Sadat X / Nice & Smooth / Peter Gunz / DJ Boogie Blind at Central Park

July 30 @ 7 pm

Info available here.

Few records—if any—have had as much impact on music as the Ultimate Breaks and Beats compilation assembled by BreakBeat Lou and BreakBeat Lenny in 1986. By collecting what they called the “foundational” breakbeats – the very records DJs looped for breakdancers at the earliest hip-hop park jams and block parties, they created not only an essential tool for DJs, but also an accidental archive of hip-hop’s DNA. For this 40th anniversary celebration of the original compilation—of which only 25 volumes were released between 1986 and 1991— Breakbeat Lou is joined by members of the Bronx’s legendary Diggin’ in the Crates crew, Lord Finesse and Diamond D. As pioneers of a distinct New York sound, their work helped define the golden era of hip-hop production and lyricism that would soon resonate nationwide. Rounding out a line up filled with SummerStage alumni are Grand Puba and Sadat X of the acclaimed socially conscious rap group Brand Nubian; the iconic duo Nice & Smooth, best known for their single “Hip-Hop Junkies,” their feature on Big Daddy Kane’s “Pimpin Ain’t Easy,” and their unforgettable appearance on Gang Starr’s “DWYCK”; and Peter Gunz, whose collaboration with Lord Tariq, “Deja Vu (Uptown Baby)” became a late-90s anthem—sampling the unmistakable groove of Steely Dan. Completing the celebration is a set by DJ Boogie Blind, known for his affiliations with the legendary X‑ecutioners as well as the Diggin’ in the Crates collective. Together, these artists represent the culture, creativity, and crate-digging spirit that helped transform a DJ tool into one of hip-hop’s most influential musical documents.

Free; no rsvp needed



Friday July 31, 6-9 pm Doug E. Fresh & Funk Flex Second Annual Hip-Hop Appreciation Park Jam at Crotona Park (Bronx)Friday July 31, 6-9 pm

Info available here.

“Human beatbox” Doug E. Fresh is one of the pivotal figures of hip-hop, who can accurately imitate drum machines and effects with just his mouth and a microphone. His early collaborations with Slick Rick — ”The Show” and “La Di Da Di” — are among the genre’s foundational hits. Funk Flex is more than just a DJ. He’s a hip-hop institution, a radio and club mainstay who has helped some of New York’s biggest artists and hits break out and continues to keep his finger on the pulse of hip-hop and R&B. These SummerStage alums are back with an old-school park jam reminiscent of hip-hop’s humble and joyous beginnings, celebrating the art form in which they’ve invested their lives, in the borough in which it was born.

Free & no rsvp needed

D’yan in Paris: The Wild 1960’s at Joe’s Pub

Fri. July 31 at 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Comedienne, cabaret artist, and living legend D'yan Forest (currently Guinness World Records Title Holder for Oldest Working Comedian in the World) returns to Joe’s Pub on her 92nd birthday with an all-new show! Way back in the 1960s, D’yan Forest was in Paris, enjoying experiences that Emily wouldn’t dare dream of. D’yan hung out at swingers’ parties and strip joints, she performed in drag clubs, she dated plenty of Parisian males and fell in love with Paris’s first-ever female bus driver. And now on her 92nd birthday, for the first time, she’s revealing it ALL, in her – totally unredacted – new comedy show, D’yan in Paris.

Tickets: Tickets are $36 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

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