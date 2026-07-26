Best Cabaret in August 2026: Common, Simple Plan, Isaac Mizrahi & More in NYC

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See some of the biggest names performing at cabaret venues this month - at a range of budget points, from a free outdoor concert with Common to RENT stars Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal in their reliably sold-out duo act. We've put together a list of some of the biggest stars of the stage and screen and the biggest names in jazz, cabaret and Broadway with shows in NYC. Now's your chance to see these stars live, in-person and in an intimate venue. Tickets to these shows are limited and they are likely to sell out, so make sure to check this list when you plan out your month!

Billy Stritch : My Year With Tony Bennett – Celebrating 100 Years of an Icon at 54 Below

August 2 & 3 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

To celebrate the 100th birthday of one of the greatest singers ever, legendary pianist and singer Billy Stritch shares some of his favorite Tony Bennett songs along with stories from the year he spent at the piano by Tony’s side. From their first gig in West Virginia to the last show in San Francisco, it was a wild, unforgettable ride—full of surprises, great music, and nights playing for packed houses of devoted fans. There was truly no one like Tony Bennett, and while he deserves to be celebrated always, this year makes it especially meaningful.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There’s currently a limited amount of subsidized tickets for $18 with no minimum. 54 encourages you to take advantage of this lower priced ticket if their other ticket prices are prohibitive for your personal circumstance.



August 4-5 @ 7 pm Ephraim Sykes : For The Record at 54 BelowAugust 4-5 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Ephraim Sykes (The Fear Of 13, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Our Town, Hairspray Live!) returns to 54 Below with For The Record, an evening celebrating and honoring the music—both past and present—that shaped his life. From the gospel church of his childhood to the records that echoed through his family home, these are the sounds, voices, and spirits that inspired him and guided him to this moment: standing on stage, premiering his first single. Follow Ephraim through a night that brings his journey full circle, as he connects the roots of his past with the promise of his future.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There’s currently a limited amount of subsidized tickets for $18 with no minimum. 54 encourages you to take advantage of this lower priced ticket if their other ticket prices are prohibitive for your personal circumstance.



August 6-8 @ 7 pm Casey Likes : Back To The Past at 54 BelowAugust 6-8 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Back by popular demand! At 24 years old Casey Likes (Back to the Future the Musical, Heathers Off-Broadway) is relatively new to the scene (and life). But with a professional career already spanning over 18 years, there’s, not surprisingly, a lot for him to reflect upon his journey to the artist he is now. Join Casey at 54 Below as he recounts the music he listened to, the artists who shaped him, and much more – all of which can be revisited from his life thanks to his…..…time traveling abilities. Come prepared to go back in time as you travel through a musical landscape featuring songs from genres spanning early 2000s pop, rock and roll, R&B, and a few surprises, including some special guests that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Tickets: In-person tickets are sold out. The August 8 performance will be livestreamed – tickets are $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees).

August 7 and 9 at 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Following three sold-out shows earlier this year, Tony-nominated Eva Noblezada and multi-hyphenate Broadway star Reeve Carney return to The Green Room 42 this August! Currently starring as Daisy Buchanan and Jay Gatsby in the Broadway production of The Great Gatsby, Broadway’s favorite power couple brings their distinctive artistry back to one of New York’s most celebrated cabaret venues.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is no item minimum. The 7 pm Friday show is sold out for in-person tickets, but there is a livestream ticket available.

Isaac Mizrahi Hooray at 54 Below

August 12-15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Entertainment and fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi returns to 54 Below for his annual summer residency with his incredible jazz band, performing music from Billie Eilish to Cole Porter, leaving the audience with a cultural whiplash. Subjects range from social media to politics and a good deal of insider tea; The New York Times applauds Mizrahi’s performances noting, “he qualifies as a founding father of genre that fuses performance, art, music and stand-up comedy.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $41.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Michael R. Jackson : Wake Up Call at Joe’s Pub

August 16-17

Tickets available here.

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-Winning Musical Theatre Writer Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop, White Girl In Danger, Teeth) returns to Joe’s Pub 20 years to the day of his NYC concert debut with Michael R. Jackson: Wake Up Call, an evening of thoughtful, humorous, and personal songs from his catalogue and his latest musical in progress, Subscribers. In Wake Up Call, Michael invites you to join him as he laughs at and reflects on two decades of fitful slumber and dark dreams in a probing, emotional and sometimes eye-rolling look at the world as he sees it.

Tickets: Tickets are $54 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

54 Sings Shuffle Along, Or… A 10th Anniversary Celebration at 54 Below

August 17 @ 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Get ready to swing! 54 Below honors the monumental legacy of 1921’s Shuffle Along with a celebration marking the tenth anniversary of the ten-time Tony Award® nominated Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed.

Step back into the vibrant Jazz Age with a high-energy concert designed to make you shake, shimmy, and shuffle to Noble Sissle and Eubie Blake’s revolutionary score. Through showstoppers like “I’m Just Wild About Harry,” “Love Will Find a Way,” and “I’m Just Simply Full of Jazz,” you’ll see exactly how this sensation launched icons like Josephine Baker and Adelaide Hall while providing the electrifying soundtrack to the Roaring Twenties.

Tickets: Tickets for the 9:30 pm show start at $19.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Adam Pascal &

August 18-22 & 25-29 @ 7 pm Anthony Rapp : In Resonance at 54 BelowAugust 18-22 & 25-29 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Broadway legends and longtime friends Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp reunite for a new powerful and personal concert that takes audiences on a journey through the music that has shaped their lives and careers. In Resonance is an electrifying blend of pop, rock, and musical theater—featuring iconic songs that have inspired them, influenced their artistry, and deeply resonated with their shared history. From soul-stirring anthems of the stage to classic rock ballads and contemporary hits, Adam and Anthony bring their unmistakable voices, raw emotion, and enduring chemistry to a setlist that honors the music that made them who they are. With heartfelt storytelling, unexpected covers, and signature songs from their own Broadway journeys—including a nod to RENT, the show that changed everything—In Resonance is a celebration of friendship, music, and the transformative power of song.

Tickets: Tickets start at $117.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. The January run of this sold out, so snag your tickets to this one early

Tickets available here.

Award-winning cabaret artist KT Sullivan returns to The Beechman with her signature warmth, elegance, and sly humor in I’m Glad I’m Not Young Anymore. This sparkling evening celebrates the timeless songs of Cy Coleman, Noël Coward, Jerry Herman, Johnny Mercer, Henry Mancini, Charles Strouse, and Lerner & Loewe, among others. Each performance features a special guest, adding a unique layer of charm and spontaneity: July 13: Eric Yves Garcia Aug 18: Bryon Sommers Sept 15: Melodie Wolford

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Simple Plan: Bigger Than You Think! Tour - The Sequel! at SummerStage (Central Park)

August 19 @ 6 pm

Tickets available here.

Multi-platinum rock band Simple Plan have announced the next chapter of their massively successful U.S. headline run with the “Bigger Than You Think! Tour – The Sequel!,” returning to the road this summer following an unforgettable first leg. The “Bigger Than You Think! Tour – The Sequel!” continues Simple Plan’s 25th-anniversary celebrations with the kind of all-gas-no-brakes live show that has cemented the band as one of pop punk’s most beloved acts for more than two decades. Delivering a career-defining setlist including hits like I’m Just a Kid, Welcome to My Life, Summer Paradise and many more. The summer tour will once again feature special guests Bowling For Soup and 3OH!3 on all dates, making for a stacked lineup celebrating some of the most iconic and enduring artists of the pop-punk and alt-party era.

Tickets: Tickets start at $87.50.



August 28 @ 7 pm Common and Special Guests To Honor the Social Justice Legacy of Harry Belafonte at Prospect ParkAugust 28 @ 7 pm

Information available here.

The Action Lab’s Harry Belafonte Fellowship brings one of hip-hop’s most enduring civic voices to the Bandshell. Common’s prolific discography spans the ‘90s to the present day. Between releasing albums and authoring books, he has received an Oscar, a Grammy, and an Emmy for his creative work, all the while working tirelessly as an activist dedicated to social justice. Join us for an event that is as much a cultural moment as a concert.

Free. Entry is first come, first served.

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